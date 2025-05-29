News 9

Police apologize for Dongtan murder

입력 2025.05.29 (07:07)

[Anchor]

About two weeks ago, a woman in her 30s was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend and lost her life.

It has been reported that this woman had informed the police nine times that her life was in danger, even submitting evidence.

However, no appropriate action was taken, and today (May 28), a belated apology was issued.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.

[Report]

On the 12th, a man in his 30s kidnapped and killed his former lover, a woman in her 30s, in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, and then took his own life.

The woman first sought police help in September of last year.

However, the responding police classified the incident as dating violence rather than domestic violence, and no immediate separation measures were taken.

Cases are commonly classified as domestic violence if it is confirmed that the victim and the perpetrator are cohabiting.

In February, the woman made her third report.

This time, the police concluded the case on-site, based on the woman's statement that it was a simple argument.

After the police left, the woman had to endure torture-like abuse.

In March, she made her sixth report.

Having moved to escape the man, the woman informed the police that he was trying to approach her again.

She also filed a complaint against the man, submitting 600 pages of evidence and pleading for a detention investigation.

Despite this, the investigation was not initiated immediately.

It was only nearly two months later that the supervising officer instructed the application for a detention warrant, but this was also overlooked by the staff.

Since September of last year, there have been a total of nine police reports.

Despite the woman's desperate requests for help while her life was in danger, the police took no significant action, and she was ultimately kidnapped and murdered.

[Kang Eun-mi/Chief of Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station: "I pray for the soul of the deceased and extend my deepest apologies and condolences to the bereaved family."]

While an investigation is underway, the police have stated that they are reviewing similar cases and re-evaluating victim protection measures.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

김보담
김보담 기자

