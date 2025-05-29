Signing of free agent stars in KBL
[Anchor]
In the free agent market of professional basketball, biggest catch Heo Hoon has chosen to join KCC under coach Lee Sang-min, allowing the Heo brothers to play together on the same team.
KT missed out on Heo Hoon, but quickly signed Kim Sun-hyung, leading to a chain reaction of star player movements.
Heo Sol-ji reports.
[Report]
The original star of professional basketball, coach Lee Sang-min, has returned to his former team KCC as head coach.
[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "My personal goal is to return to KCC for the last time in my basketball life and win a championship as a coach."]
To achieve this, KCC successfully signed the league's best floor general, Heo Hoon, as a super special gift.
Heo Hoon signed a 5-year FA contract worth a total of 800 million won, marking the first time for the Heo brothers to play on the same team since their professional debut.
Despite having a luxurious roster of players, KCC fell to 9th place last season due to injury setbacks.
With the addition of Heo Hoon, they are entering a true super team era, but coach Lee Sang-min emphasized the importance of teamwork.
[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "If Hoon only passes to Woong, we need to take him out. Since Hoon can play a good leading guard role, I believe we will be able to coordinate things smoothly overall."]
KT, having missed out on Heo Hoon, acted quickly and announced the signing of Kim Sun-hyung.
Kim Sun-hyung, who spent 10 years with coach Moon Kyung-eun at SK, reunites with him at KT to aim for a championship.
[Moon Kyung-eun/KT Coach: "We have signed Kim Sun-hyung, who can really bind the players together, and I am truly reassured knowing that a player who really understands my style of basketball has joined."]
The emergence of star coaches and the chain movement of free agent star players.
Anticipation for the next season of professional basketball is already high.
This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.
