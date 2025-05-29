Signing of free agent stars in KBL

동영상 고정 취소

In the free agent market of professional basketball, biggest catch Heo Hoon has chosen to join KCC under coach Lee Sang-min, allowing the Heo brothers to play together on the same team.



KT missed out on Heo Hoon, but quickly signed Kim Sun-hyung, leading to a chain reaction of star player movements.



Heo Sol-ji reports.



[Report]



The original star of professional basketball, coach Lee Sang-min, has returned to his former team KCC as head coach.



[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "My personal goal is to return to KCC for the last time in my basketball life and win a championship as a coach."]



To achieve this, KCC successfully signed the league's best floor general, Heo Hoon, as a super special gift.



Heo Hoon signed a 5-year FA contract worth a total of 800 million won, marking the first time for the Heo brothers to play on the same team since their professional debut.



Despite having a luxurious roster of players, KCC fell to 9th place last season due to injury setbacks.



With the addition of Heo Hoon, they are entering a true super team era, but coach Lee Sang-min emphasized the importance of teamwork.



[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "If Hoon only passes to Woong, we need to take him out. Since Hoon can play a good leading guard role, I believe we will be able to coordinate things smoothly overall."]



KT, having missed out on Heo Hoon, acted quickly and announced the signing of Kim Sun-hyung.



Kim Sun-hyung, who spent 10 years with coach Moon Kyung-eun at SK, reunites with him at KT to aim for a championship.



[Moon Kyung-eun/KT Coach: "We have signed Kim Sun-hyung, who can really bind the players together, and I am truly reassured knowing that a player who really understands my style of basketball has joined."]



The emergence of star coaches and the chain movement of free agent star players.



Anticipation for the next season of professional basketball is already high.



This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.



