News 9

Signing of free agent stars in KBL

입력 2025.05.29 (07:07)

[Anchor]

In the free agent market of professional basketball, biggest catch Heo Hoon has chosen to join KCC under coach Lee Sang-min, allowing the Heo brothers to play together on the same team.

KT missed out on Heo Hoon, but quickly signed Kim Sun-hyung, leading to a chain reaction of star player movements.

Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

The original star of professional basketball, coach Lee Sang-min, has returned to his former team KCC as head coach.

[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "My personal goal is to return to KCC for the last time in my basketball life and win a championship as a coach."]

To achieve this, KCC successfully signed the league's best floor general, Heo Hoon, as a super special gift.

Heo Hoon signed a 5-year FA contract worth a total of 800 million won, marking the first time for the Heo brothers to play on the same team since their professional debut.

Despite having a luxurious roster of players, KCC fell to 9th place last season due to injury setbacks.

With the addition of Heo Hoon, they are entering a true super team era, but coach Lee Sang-min emphasized the importance of teamwork.

[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "If Hoon only passes to Woong, we need to take him out. Since Hoon can play a good leading guard role, I believe we will be able to coordinate things smoothly overall."]

KT, having missed out on Heo Hoon, acted quickly and announced the signing of Kim Sun-hyung.

Kim Sun-hyung, who spent 10 years with coach Moon Kyung-eun at SK, reunites with him at KT to aim for a championship.

[Moon Kyung-eun/KT Coach: "We have signed Kim Sun-hyung, who can really bind the players together, and I am truly reassured knowing that a player who really understands my style of basketball has joined."]

The emergence of star coaches and the chain movement of free agent star players.

Anticipation for the next season of professional basketball is already high.

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.

