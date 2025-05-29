News 9

KIA in trouble with player injuries

Professional baseball superstar Kim Do-young has once again been sidelined due to a hamstring injury, raising alarms for KIA, which is in a fierce battle for mid-table standings.

Kim Do-young suffered a left hamstring injury in the opening game and returned after a month of rehabilitation.

Despite manager Lee Beom-ho's instructions to refrain from stealing bases, he sustained an injury while running towards second base during yesterday's game against Kiwoom.

This time, the issue was with his right thigh.

As evident from the suddenly darkened expression of manager Lee Beom-ho, MRI results confirmed another hamstring injury.

This injury is diagnosed as a more serious grade 2 damage, indicating that a longer recovery time will be needed compared to the previous injury.

KT's Kang Baek-ho has also been confirmed to have a right ankle ligament tear, making him unable to participate in the first half of the season.

