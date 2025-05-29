Mourinho moved by Sonny's tears

동영상 고정 취소

José Mourinho, the manager of Fenerbahçe, expressed his affection for his former student, saying he was deeply moved to see Son Heung-min lifting the championship trophy in tears.



The world-renowned master and eccentric coach Mourinho led Tottenham for over a year and a half starting from the end of 2019, working alongside Son Heung-min.



Son Heung-min had a good relationship with Mourinho, scoring in the coach's debut match at Tottenham, and Mourinho also had special fondness for Son Heung-min.



Mourinho had also managed Manchester United. While watching the final match with mixed feelings, Son Heung-min's tears were the most impressive moment.



[José Mourinho/Fenerbahçe Manager: "When I saw Sonny crying with the cup, and also for Tottenham fans, was of course a special feeling."]



