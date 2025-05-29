News Today

[News Today] Two days of early voting underway

[LEAD]
With just five days left until the 21st presidential election, early voting has kicked off nationwide. For two days from Thursday, voters can cast their ballots at 3,568 polling stations across the country. All parties and candidates are making a full push to encourage voter participation.

[REPORT]
Early voting takes place for two days from Thursday at 3,568 polling stations nationwide.

Eligible voters aged 18 and older, carrying an ID, can cast their ballots at any location between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Each party is urging voters to take part.

The Democratic Party has called on the public to exercise their right to end the insurrection era and revive public livelihood.

Yoon Yeo-joon / Standing co-chair, DP election committee
"If the gov't stays in power, will investigations and trials on the insurrection properly take place?"

DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung underlined the importance of every vote.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
"Every single vote from the public is much stronger than bullets of an automatic rifle."

The People Power Party also urged people to vote to prevent the country from turning into a dictatorship.

Shin Dong-uk / Head spokesperson, PPP election committee
"Upward momentum will continue during the remaining days."

PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo urged his conservative base to take part in early voting.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
"Strict monitoring is underway so don't worry and partake in early voting. If you don't vote, it's a loss to us."

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok who has vowed to finish the race also made similar calls.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
"It may be difficult to vote on a weekday. So maybe during your lunch hour, take part in choosing the country's future."

The National Election Commission is disclosing the number of early voters on an hourly basis at each polling location in a bid to ensure transparent election management.

In the last presidential election, early voting turnout recorded 36.93%, reaching nearly half of the final voter turnout of 77.1%.

