[News Today] Pres. candidates vote in early voting

입력 2025.05.29 (16:21)

Presidential candidates have cast their ballots in early voting, which kicked off on Thursday.

The Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung voted at a polling station in Sinchon, Seoul, at 10 a.m.He said that voting is the most powerful way for the Korean people to exercise their political rights.

Kim Moon-soo, presidential candidate of the People Power Party, cast his ballot at a polling station in Gyeyang District of Incheon, which is the DP candidate's constituency. The PPP explained that Kim intends to turn the tide and outrun Lee starting from his constituency.

Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok voted in his constituency, while Kwon Young-gook, presidential candidate of the Democratic Labor Party, cast his ballot at a polling station near the Yeosu national Industrial Complex in Jeollanam-do Province.

