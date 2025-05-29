[News Today] Pres. candidates vote in early voting
입력 2025.05.29 (16:21) 수정 2025.05.29 (16:25)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Presidential candidates have cast their ballots in early voting, which kicked off on Thursday.
The Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung voted at a polling station in Sinchon, Seoul, at 10 a.m.He said that voting is the most powerful way for the Korean people to exercise their political rights.
Kim Moon-soo, presidential candidate of the People Power Party, cast his ballot at a polling station in Gyeyang District of Incheon, which is the DP candidate's constituency. The PPP explained that Kim intends to turn the tide and outrun Lee starting from his constituency.
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok voted in his constituency, while Kwon Young-gook, presidential candidate of the Democratic Labor Party, cast his ballot at a polling station near the Yeosu national Industrial Complex in Jeollanam-do Province.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Pres. candidates vote in early voting
-
- 입력 2025-05-29 16:21:31
- 수정2025-05-29 16:25:41
Presidential candidates have cast their ballots in early voting, which kicked off on Thursday.
The Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung voted at a polling station in Sinchon, Seoul, at 10 a.m.He said that voting is the most powerful way for the Korean people to exercise their political rights.
Kim Moon-soo, presidential candidate of the People Power Party, cast his ballot at a polling station in Gyeyang District of Incheon, which is the DP candidate's constituency. The PPP explained that Kim intends to turn the tide and outrun Lee starting from his constituency.
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok voted in his constituency, while Kwon Young-gook, presidential candidate of the Democratic Labor Party, cast his ballot at a polling station near the Yeosu national Industrial Complex in Jeollanam-do Province.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.