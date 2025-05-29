[News Today] Lee under fire after TV debate
입력 2025.05.29 (16:21) 수정 2025.05.29 (16:25)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The final presidential debate has sparked fierce backlash across the political spectrum. Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok quoted violent and explicit language about the female body from an online post during the live TV debate. As calls mounted for his resignation, Lee Jun-seok did offer an apology.
[REPORT]
The Reform Party's presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok quoted violent and explicit language about the female body posted online and asked a series of questions to Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-gook and Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
Aren't these remarks misogynistic?
Kwon Young-gook / Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate
No comments.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
Candidate Lee Jae-myung, do you agree?
Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
I hope you give me sufficient time before asking questions.
The Democratic Party criticized Lee's remarks as an act of violence disguised as a debate.
Jung Eun-kyeong / Co-chair, DP election committee
He has insulted the people with terrible verbal violence. It's regrettable that many people would have felt stressed.
Kwon urged Lee Jun-seok to resign from candidacy, saying that it was an unethical act to attack Lee Jae-myung through an expression made by a third person.
The People Power Party did not issue an official comment. But some of its members voiced opinions that Lee Jun-seok's expression was inappropriate.
In the face of a barrage of criticism, the Reform Party candidate issued an apology.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
I knew that there could be people finding it unpleasant. I apologize for that.
Saying that it was already a toned-down expression, however, he pledged to take a tit-for-tat countermove targeting those filing a false accusation or a complaint against him.
Lawmakers of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party reported Lee Jun-seok to the special parliamentary committee on ethics.
Women's organizations filed a complaint against him as well.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Lee under fire after TV debate
-
- 입력 2025-05-29 16:21:40
- 수정2025-05-29 16:25:41
[LEAD]
The final presidential debate has sparked fierce backlash across the political spectrum. Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok quoted violent and explicit language about the female body from an online post during the live TV debate. As calls mounted for his resignation, Lee Jun-seok did offer an apology.
[REPORT]
The Reform Party's presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok quoted violent and explicit language about the female body posted online and asked a series of questions to Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-gook and Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
Aren't these remarks misogynistic?
Kwon Young-gook / Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate
No comments.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
Candidate Lee Jae-myung, do you agree?
Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
I hope you give me sufficient time before asking questions.
The Democratic Party criticized Lee's remarks as an act of violence disguised as a debate.
Jung Eun-kyeong / Co-chair, DP election committee
He has insulted the people with terrible verbal violence. It's regrettable that many people would have felt stressed.
Kwon urged Lee Jun-seok to resign from candidacy, saying that it was an unethical act to attack Lee Jae-myung through an expression made by a third person.
The People Power Party did not issue an official comment. But some of its members voiced opinions that Lee Jun-seok's expression was inappropriate.
In the face of a barrage of criticism, the Reform Party candidate issued an apology.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
I knew that there could be people finding it unpleasant. I apologize for that.
Saying that it was already a toned-down expression, however, he pledged to take a tit-for-tat countermove targeting those filing a false accusation or a complaint against him.
Lawmakers of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party reported Lee Jun-seok to the special parliamentary committee on ethics.
Women's organizations filed a complaint against him as well.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.