[News Today] Lee under fire after TV debate

[LEAD]

The final presidential debate has sparked fierce backlash across the political spectrum. Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok quoted violent and explicit language about the female body from an online post during the live TV debate. As calls mounted for his resignation, Lee Jun-seok did offer an apology.



[REPORT]

The Reform Party's presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok quoted violent and explicit language about the female body posted online and asked a series of questions to Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-gook and Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.



Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate

Aren't these remarks misogynistic?



Kwon Young-gook / Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate

No comments.



Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, do you agree?



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

I hope you give me sufficient time before asking questions.



The Democratic Party criticized Lee's remarks as an act of violence disguised as a debate.



Jung Eun-kyeong / Co-chair, DP election committee

He has insulted the people with terrible verbal violence. It's regrettable that many people would have felt stressed.



Kwon urged Lee Jun-seok to resign from candidacy, saying that it was an unethical act to attack Lee Jae-myung through an expression made by a third person.



The People Power Party did not issue an official comment. But some of its members voiced opinions that Lee Jun-seok's expression was inappropriate.



In the face of a barrage of criticism, the Reform Party candidate issued an apology.



Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate

I knew that there could be people finding it unpleasant. I apologize for that.



Saying that it was already a toned-down expression, however, he pledged to take a tit-for-tat countermove targeting those filing a false accusation or a complaint against him.



Lawmakers of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party reported Lee Jun-seok to the special parliamentary committee on ethics.



Women's organizations filed a complaint against him as well.