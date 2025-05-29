[News Today] BOK sharply cuts 2025 growth outlook
입력 2025.05.29 (16:21) 수정 2025.05.29 (16:25)
The Bank of Korea forecasts that the nation's economy will grow a mere 0.8 percent this year.
This is down 0.7 percentage points from the central bank's previous outlook of 1.5 percent growth announced in February.
This marks the first time the Korean economy's growth projection falls below the one-percent threshold.
As reasons for the decision, the BOK's monetary policy committee cited sagging domestic demand and slowing export growth amid repercussions of the U.S.' higher tariffs.
