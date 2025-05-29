[News Today] High wedding costs in Korea

입력 2025-05-29 16:22:13 수정 2025-05-29 16:25:41 News Today





[LEAD]

How much does it cost to get married in Korea? For many soon-to-be-wed couples, the answer is hard to pin down. Prices vary sharply between vendors, and most don't disclose clear costs upfront. That makes comparing offers nearly impossible. Now, the government has conducted a nationwide survey on wedding service costs and released the findings.



[REPORT]

This bride-to-be has a wedding slated for next month.



But preparing for her wedding stressed her out because she wasn't given clear prices on everything, from booking the wedding hall to renting a wedding dress.



Bride-to-be / (VOICE MODIFIED)

Wedding hall consultants don't tell you how much it costs before you talk to them. It's hard to know what the standard prices are because they’re not made public.



Reports show that 87% of wedding planning agencies don’t disclose even the most basic pricing information.



Even when prices are initially provided, unexpected add-on costs often cause the final amount to balloon.



Bride-to-be / (VOICE MODIFIED)

When we took wedding photos, we couldn’t get the original files unless we paid extra. I already paid for the photos, so I don’t understand why I have to pay again just to receive them.



As of April, the average cost of preparing for a wedding is about 21 million won, or roughly 15,000 U.S. dollars.



The average cost for a meal at wedding venues has also gone up, surpassing 60,000 won—about 40 dollars per guest.



There are large regional differences. The most expensive is Seoul’s Gangnam district, where prices are nearly double those of Gyeongsang-do Province, the least expensive.



For the three essentials commonly referred to as "Studio, Dress, and Makeup":

Studio photo shoots average 1.35 million won, Dress rental, 1.55 million won, Makeup, 760,000 won.



More than half of all wedding venues are booked a year in advance.



Among all months, April has the highest reservation costs, while September is the cheapest.



To improve price transparency, the government will begin surveying wedding service costs monthly and publish the results on the Korean Consumer Agency’s website every two months.