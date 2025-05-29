[News Today] Man jailed for embassy break-in attempt
입력 2025.05.29 (16:22) 수정 2025.05.29 (16:25)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A man in his 40s who tried to storm the Chinese embassy and a police station dressed as Captain America has been sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison. The court stated that a stern punishment was unavoidable to protect public authority and uphold law and order.
[REPORT]
A man dressed as the movie character Captain America was arrested after attempting to force his way into the Chinese embassy in Seoul.
The man, identified only by his surname Ahn, is in his 40s and known as a vocal supporter of former President Yoon Suk-yeol. He had frequently appeared at rallies protesting Yoon’s impeachment.
Earlier this year, Ahn made headlines after smashing a glass door at a police station while demanding a swift investigation into himself.
Ahn (February)
[Why did you try to enter the Chinese embassy and police station?]
Fake news f*** out! Fake media f*** out!
The Seoul Central District Court has sentenced Ahn to 18 months in prison for attempted trespassing and other offenses.
The court ruled that he committed the acts to attract public attention for personal and political gain.
It also stated that his actions significantly interfered with police duties and showed clear contempt for public authority—adding that a harsh punishment was necessary to preserve law and order.
Ahn had falsely claimed to be a former U.S. soldier or a CIA operative and even presented a forged U.S. military ID.
He was also convicted on charges of document forgery and use of forged documents.
Ahn was further revealed to be the key source behind a controversial January article published by Sky Daily, which falsely claimed that 99 Chinese spies had been arrested within the National Election Commission.
The media outlet’s CEO and the journalist responsible for the report are now also under police investigation.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Man jailed for embassy break-in attempt
-
- 입력 2025-05-29 16:22:21
- 수정2025-05-29 16:25:41
[LEAD]
A man in his 40s who tried to storm the Chinese embassy and a police station dressed as Captain America has been sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison. The court stated that a stern punishment was unavoidable to protect public authority and uphold law and order.
[REPORT]
A man dressed as the movie character Captain America was arrested after attempting to force his way into the Chinese embassy in Seoul.
The man, identified only by his surname Ahn, is in his 40s and known as a vocal supporter of former President Yoon Suk-yeol. He had frequently appeared at rallies protesting Yoon’s impeachment.
Earlier this year, Ahn made headlines after smashing a glass door at a police station while demanding a swift investigation into himself.
Ahn (February)
[Why did you try to enter the Chinese embassy and police station?]
Fake news f*** out! Fake media f*** out!
The Seoul Central District Court has sentenced Ahn to 18 months in prison for attempted trespassing and other offenses.
The court ruled that he committed the acts to attract public attention for personal and political gain.
It also stated that his actions significantly interfered with police duties and showed clear contempt for public authority—adding that a harsh punishment was necessary to preserve law and order.
Ahn had falsely claimed to be a former U.S. soldier or a CIA operative and even presented a forged U.S. military ID.
He was also convicted on charges of document forgery and use of forged documents.
Ahn was further revealed to be the key source behind a controversial January article published by Sky Daily, which falsely claimed that 99 Chinese spies had been arrested within the National Election Commission.
The media outlet’s CEO and the journalist responsible for the report are now also under police investigation.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.