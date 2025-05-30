All candidates cast early votes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Voter turnout on the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election was recorded at nearly 20%.



This is 2 percentage points higher than the last presidential election, marking the highest rate ever.



Presidential candidates also visited early voting sites today (May 29) to cast their votes and encourage participation.



Our first news today is with reporter Lee Ye-rin.



[Report]



In the university district of Sinchon, Seoul, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung voted early with the young people.



He appealed for participation in voting, stating that the fate of the country rests in the hands of the people.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In order to overcome the internal strife and start again as a Republic of Korea focused on recovery and growth, it is essential to participate in voting..."]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo voted with his daughter in Gyeyang, Incheon, which is Lee Jae-myung's constituency.



He emphasized the importance of early voting, stating that a low turnout would be disadvantageous.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We are currently on the chase, but we will catch up. I am confident that we will do well."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok voted in his constituency of Dongtan, Hwaseong.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Dongtan was a constituency that showed the passion for political change. We will bring political reform, generational change, and a shift in the era..."]



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk voted at the Yeosu Industrial Complex in Jeollanam-do Province.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Which candidate can truly care for the lives of the common people..."]



On the first day of early voting, the national voter turnout was recorded at 19.58%, marking the highest rate ever.



The highest turnout was in Jeollanam-do Province, followed by Jeollabuk-do Province and Gwangju, while the lowest was in Daegu.



With the high voter turnout, each party interpreted it as favorable for themselves.



The Democratic Party stated that the high turnout represented the public sentiment calling to judge the forces of internal strife, while the People Power Party anticipated that higher voter turnout would increase support for candidate Kim.



Early voting will continue until tomorrow (May 30), and voters can cast their votes at any early voting station nationwide as long as they bring an identification card.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!