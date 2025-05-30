Kim Moon-soo : 100M won per birth

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo stated that he would create jobs and revitalize the economy while touring the Incheon and southern Gyeonggi regions.



He also revealed plans to provide 100 million won in support for each child as a measure to address low birth rates.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo began his campaign at MacArthur Park in Incheon, pledging a major turnaround.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Through the Incheon Landing Operation, we recovered Incheon and reclaimed Seoul...."]



He targeted voters by promising job creation and revitalization of the local economy.



He actively highlighted his achievements in attracting industries during his time as the governor of Gyeonggi Province, such as the Samsung semiconductor factory in Pyeongtaek and the Pangyo Techno Valley.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I served as the governor of Gyeonggi Province for eight years, and during that time, I attracted 43% of the jobs in South Korea to Gyeonggi Province."]



He announced that he would provide 100 million won for each child to address the low birth rate issue.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "When they enter elementary school, 25 million won; when they enter middle school, 25 million won; when they enter high school, 50 million won. (Dividing it up) to give 100 million won will help the children, won't it?"]



He continued his offensive against candidate Lee Jae-myung.



He criticized Lee for allegedly pressuring the judiciary to eliminate his legal risks, claiming he is engaging in 'legislative bulletproof dictatorship.'



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "He is controlling the Chief Justice and all the judges. Isn't this called dictatorship? I, Kim Moon-soo, will prevent dictatorship and become a democratic president who realizes democracy."]



Candidate Kim's spouse, Seol Nan-young, met with the mother of a victim of the Hwaseong dating murder case last year to hear voices regarding institutional improvements.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo plans to start his tour in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province tomorrow (May 30) to listen to local issues and appeal for support in the Chungbuk and Gangwon regions.



This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.



