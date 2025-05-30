News 9

Kim Moon-soo : 100M won per birth

입력 2025.05.30 (00:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo stated that he would create jobs and revitalize the economy while touring the Incheon and southern Gyeonggi regions.

He also revealed plans to provide 100 million won in support for each child as a measure to address low birth rates.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo began his campaign at MacArthur Park in Incheon, pledging a major turnaround.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Through the Incheon Landing Operation, we recovered Incheon and reclaimed Seoul...."]

He targeted voters by promising job creation and revitalization of the local economy.

He actively highlighted his achievements in attracting industries during his time as the governor of Gyeonggi Province, such as the Samsung semiconductor factory in Pyeongtaek and the Pangyo Techno Valley.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I served as the governor of Gyeonggi Province for eight years, and during that time, I attracted 43% of the jobs in South Korea to Gyeonggi Province."]

He announced that he would provide 100 million won for each child to address the low birth rate issue.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "When they enter elementary school, 25 million won; when they enter middle school, 25 million won; when they enter high school, 50 million won. (Dividing it up) to give 100 million won will help the children, won't it?"]

He continued his offensive against candidate Lee Jae-myung.

He criticized Lee for allegedly pressuring the judiciary to eliminate his legal risks, claiming he is engaging in 'legislative bulletproof dictatorship.'

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "He is controlling the Chief Justice and all the judges. Isn't this called dictatorship? I, Kim Moon-soo, will prevent dictatorship and become a democratic president who realizes democracy."]

Candidate Kim's spouse, Seol Nan-young, met with the mother of a victim of the Hwaseong dating murder case last year to hear voices regarding institutional improvements.

Candidate Kim Moon-soo plans to start his tour in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province tomorrow (May 30) to listen to local issues and appeal for support in the Chungbuk and Gangwon regions.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Moon-soo : 100M won per birth
    • 입력 2025-05-30 00:01:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo stated that he would create jobs and revitalize the economy while touring the Incheon and southern Gyeonggi regions.

He also revealed plans to provide 100 million won in support for each child as a measure to address low birth rates.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo began his campaign at MacArthur Park in Incheon, pledging a major turnaround.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Through the Incheon Landing Operation, we recovered Incheon and reclaimed Seoul...."]

He targeted voters by promising job creation and revitalization of the local economy.

He actively highlighted his achievements in attracting industries during his time as the governor of Gyeonggi Province, such as the Samsung semiconductor factory in Pyeongtaek and the Pangyo Techno Valley.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I served as the governor of Gyeonggi Province for eight years, and during that time, I attracted 43% of the jobs in South Korea to Gyeonggi Province."]

He announced that he would provide 100 million won for each child to address the low birth rate issue.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "When they enter elementary school, 25 million won; when they enter middle school, 25 million won; when they enter high school, 50 million won. (Dividing it up) to give 100 million won will help the children, won't it?"]

He continued his offensive against candidate Lee Jae-myung.

He criticized Lee for allegedly pressuring the judiciary to eliminate his legal risks, claiming he is engaging in 'legislative bulletproof dictatorship.'

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "He is controlling the Chief Justice and all the judges. Isn't this called dictatorship? I, Kim Moon-soo, will prevent dictatorship and become a democratic president who realizes democracy."]

Candidate Kim's spouse, Seol Nan-young, met with the mother of a victim of the Hwaseong dating murder case last year to hear voices regarding institutional improvements.

Candidate Kim Moon-soo plans to start his tour in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province tomorrow (May 30) to listen to local issues and appeal for support in the Chungbuk and Gangwon regions.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표
투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과

투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과
이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”

이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”
[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?

[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.