News 9

Lee Jun-seok demands answers

입력 2025.05.30 (00:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The controversy surrounding candidate Lee Jun-seok's quotation of violent phrases against women continued today (May 29).

Candidate Lee and the People Power Party stated that it was Lee Jae-myung's son who made the hateful remarks, and they argued that the gambling issues involving Lee's son should also be investigated.

The Democratic Party reported candidate Lee Jun-seok for spreading false information, and candidate Lee Jae-myung said that the election should be about contemplating the fate of the nation.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok apologized today for the remarks he made during the TV debate.

However, he questioned who the actual perpetrator of hate was.

[Lee Jun-seok/Presidential Candidate of the Reform Party: "Where is the hate in the question I asked? Who should really be condemned as a sex offender?"]

He claimed that, according to the prosecution's indictment, the writings were indeed those of Lee Jae-myung's son.

He stated that he would not succumb to the collective lynching aimed at branding him with hate and demanded a response from candidate Lee Jae-myung.

The People Power Party expanded the battlefield by focusing on the illegal gambling issues involving Lee Jae-myung's son.

They announced plans for intensive verification, including the launch of the 'Lee Jae-myung Family Corruption Investigation Team'.

They urged for clarification on the source of funds, citing that the prosecution's indictment stated that Lee's son deposited 230 million won into illegal gambling sites.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Co-Chairman of the People Power Party Election Committee: "Lee's son, whose assets amount to only 3.9 million won, must clarify where he obtained the 230 million won for gambling."]

The Democratic Party reported candidate Lee Jun-seok to the police for spreading false information.

They argued that it is unclear whether the author of the quoted phrase is Lee Jae-myung's son, and that candidate Lee Jun-seok falsely altered hate phrases aimed at men to create a frame of female hatred.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Spokesperson of the Democratic Party's Election Committee: "He is mixing some facts with clear falsehoods, and I want to make that very clear."]

They drew a line, stating that Lee Jae-myung's son has already faced legal responsibility regarding the gambling issues.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung did not provide a direct answer to questions related to his son.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I hope this election will be one where we seriously contemplate addressing insurrection, restoring people's livelihoods, and the fate of the nation."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk criticized that he does not want to see a country where Lee Jun-seok displays violence and abusive language under the pretext of verification.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jun-seok demands answers
    • 입력 2025-05-30 00:01:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The controversy surrounding candidate Lee Jun-seok's quotation of violent phrases against women continued today (May 29).

Candidate Lee and the People Power Party stated that it was Lee Jae-myung's son who made the hateful remarks, and they argued that the gambling issues involving Lee's son should also be investigated.

The Democratic Party reported candidate Lee Jun-seok for spreading false information, and candidate Lee Jae-myung said that the election should be about contemplating the fate of the nation.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok apologized today for the remarks he made during the TV debate.

However, he questioned who the actual perpetrator of hate was.

[Lee Jun-seok/Presidential Candidate of the Reform Party: "Where is the hate in the question I asked? Who should really be condemned as a sex offender?"]

He claimed that, according to the prosecution's indictment, the writings were indeed those of Lee Jae-myung's son.

He stated that he would not succumb to the collective lynching aimed at branding him with hate and demanded a response from candidate Lee Jae-myung.

The People Power Party expanded the battlefield by focusing on the illegal gambling issues involving Lee Jae-myung's son.

They announced plans for intensive verification, including the launch of the 'Lee Jae-myung Family Corruption Investigation Team'.

They urged for clarification on the source of funds, citing that the prosecution's indictment stated that Lee's son deposited 230 million won into illegal gambling sites.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Co-Chairman of the People Power Party Election Committee: "Lee's son, whose assets amount to only 3.9 million won, must clarify where he obtained the 230 million won for gambling."]

The Democratic Party reported candidate Lee Jun-seok to the police for spreading false information.

They argued that it is unclear whether the author of the quoted phrase is Lee Jae-myung's son, and that candidate Lee Jun-seok falsely altered hate phrases aimed at men to create a frame of female hatred.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Spokesperson of the Democratic Party's Election Committee: "He is mixing some facts with clear falsehoods, and I want to make that very clear."]

They drew a line, stating that Lee Jae-myung's son has already faced legal responsibility regarding the gambling issues.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung did not provide a direct answer to questions related to his son.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I hope this election will be one where we seriously contemplate addressing insurrection, restoring people's livelihoods, and the fate of the nation."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk criticized that he does not want to see a country where Lee Jun-seok displays violence and abusive language under the pretext of verification.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표
투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과

투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과
이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”

이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”
[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?

[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.