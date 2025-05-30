Lee Jun-seok demands answers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The controversy surrounding candidate Lee Jun-seok's quotation of violent phrases against women continued today (May 29).



Candidate Lee and the People Power Party stated that it was Lee Jae-myung's son who made the hateful remarks, and they argued that the gambling issues involving Lee's son should also be investigated.



The Democratic Party reported candidate Lee Jun-seok for spreading false information, and candidate Lee Jae-myung said that the election should be about contemplating the fate of the nation.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok apologized today for the remarks he made during the TV debate.



However, he questioned who the actual perpetrator of hate was.



[Lee Jun-seok/Presidential Candidate of the Reform Party: "Where is the hate in the question I asked? Who should really be condemned as a sex offender?"]



He claimed that, according to the prosecution's indictment, the writings were indeed those of Lee Jae-myung's son.



He stated that he would not succumb to the collective lynching aimed at branding him with hate and demanded a response from candidate Lee Jae-myung.



The People Power Party expanded the battlefield by focusing on the illegal gambling issues involving Lee Jae-myung's son.



They announced plans for intensive verification, including the launch of the 'Lee Jae-myung Family Corruption Investigation Team'.



They urged for clarification on the source of funds, citing that the prosecution's indictment stated that Lee's son deposited 230 million won into illegal gambling sites.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Co-Chairman of the People Power Party Election Committee: "Lee's son, whose assets amount to only 3.9 million won, must clarify where he obtained the 230 million won for gambling."]



The Democratic Party reported candidate Lee Jun-seok to the police for spreading false information.



They argued that it is unclear whether the author of the quoted phrase is Lee Jae-myung's son, and that candidate Lee Jun-seok falsely altered hate phrases aimed at men to create a frame of female hatred.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Spokesperson of the Democratic Party's Election Committee: "He is mixing some facts with clear falsehoods, and I want to make that very clear."]



They drew a line, stating that Lee Jae-myung's son has already faced legal responsibility regarding the gambling issues.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung did not provide a direct answer to questions related to his son.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I hope this election will be one where we seriously contemplate addressing insurrection, restoring people's livelihoods, and the fate of the nation."]



Candidate Kwon Young-guk criticized that he does not want to see a country where Lee Jun-seok displays violence and abusive language under the pretext of verification.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!