Lee Jae-myung campaigns in Gangnam

[Anchor]

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung met with voters today (May 29) in the conservative stronghold of Gangnam, Seoul.

Emphasizing the importance of the market, he stated that the Democratic Party can effectively manage both the economy and growth.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung is on his second day of campaigning in Seoul.

He visited the Gangnam area, including Seocho and Songpa, which are considered his weak regions.

Targeting the reversal of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s land transaction permit system, he promised not to implement inconsistent real estate policies.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "When house prices rise, instead of suppressing demand through taxes to manage prices, we will increase supply to maintain reasonable prices..."]

He appealed for trust in managing both the economy and growth, stating that unnecessary regulations will be eased and the financial market will be expanded.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(Existing shareholders) thought they held something valuable, but it turns out there’s only the shell left. Can you trust and invest in such a market? Is the People Power Party, which prevents the reform of the Commercial Act, a market-oriented party?"]

He pointed out that candidate Kim Moon-soo is a candidate for insurrection and that the culprits who ruined the economy should not be allowed to return.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "They have neither reflected nor sincerely apologized, and have not even promised to sever ties..."]

Candidate Lee emphasized that the crisis of insurrection can be overcome only through voting, stating that the fate of the Republic of Korea is in the hands of the people.

In a meeting with startup companies, he promised to introduce a dedicated secretary for fostering artificial intelligence and voiced support for the importance of expanding renewable energy and sustainable management.

In an interview with Time magazine, he stated that the U.S. military in South Korea plays a key role in America's containment policy toward China. This remark was interpreted as addressing concerns that have been raised by some of the possibility of reducing or redeploying U.S. troops.

KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

