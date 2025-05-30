Military jet crashes in training

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The maritime patrol aircraft that had the accident was conducting takeoff and landing training around the airport at the time.



Following the Air Force and Army, now the Navy has also experienced a series of military aircraft accidents within just two months.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.



[Report]



The aircraft involved in the accident is affiliated with the Jeju base.



It was performing a so-called 'long-duration flight' around the runway at the Pohang base while conducting takeoff and landing training.



This is particularly to familiarize with the takeoff process that requires caution and the terrain around the runway.



The Navy's P-3C patrol aircraft has been introduced from the United States since 1995, with eight units brought in.



The aircraft that had the accident this time is one of eight additional units of this model that were acquired second-hand in 2010 and modified domestically.



It monitors vast maritime areas with radar and sonar, capable of detecting enemy submarines, and can also carry torpedoes and missiles.



It is the most widely used maritime patrol aircraft in the world; neighboring Japan has introduced over 100 units, while we have been operating only 16 units to monitor the surrounding seas for extended periods.



Immediately after the accident, the Navy established a task force under the supervision of the Vice Chief of Staff to investigate the cause of the accident and decided to suspend flights of the P-3 series for the time being.



[Cho Young-sang/Head of Navy Accident Response Task Force: "Is there any separate communication that has come in? We are currently verifying that part. (Does the accident aircraft have a black box?) We are in the process of confirming the cause of the accident and such matters."]



Starting with the accidental firing incident involving an Air Force KF-16 fighter jet towards a civilian area in early March, an Army drone collided with a helicopter during landing.



Last month, an Air Force light attack aircraft mistakenly dropped machine guns and fuel tanks during flight, leading to a series of military aircraft accidents over the past two months.



The Ministry of National Defense has issued directives to establish discipline across all military branches.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



