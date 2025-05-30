Lee Jun-seok visits university areas

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok visiting university areas in Seoul, pledging to break away from traditional politics, and to create solutions for the younger generation.



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk toured Honam, expressing his commitment to progressive politics.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon reports.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok visited university areas to target the younger generation.



He criticized that candidate Lee Jae-myung is buying votes from the older generation with the money of future generations, and that candidate Kim Moon-soo shows no sincere reflection regarding martial law and the impeachment.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If you vote for number 1, a financial crisis will come. If you vote for number 2, we may not be able to resolve internal strife. If you vote for number 4, South Korea can head towards a new path."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized that he would create solutions for the future generation and youth, highlighting his background in science and engineering, which sets him apart from the existing political sphere.



He promised to separate the National Pension by generation and to restructure welfare systems to reduce wasteful spending, such as 'medical shopping'.



He also reaffirmed his refusal to unify with Candidate Kim Moon-soo.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I didn't know where to put myself since he showed up with no prior arrangement for a meeting. I have consistently stated that I have no intention to discuss unification or anything like that, so I don't think there will be any changes."]



Candidate Kwon Young-guk visited Honam.



He met with citizens of Gwangju and promised to include the spirit of the May 18 Democratic Movement in the preamble of the constitution.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "From Gwangju, the symbol of our democratization movement, I will firmly rebuild the foundation of our progressive politics through this presidential election."]



Additionally, he visited the national industrial complex in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province, emphasizing the need to respond to the climate crisis, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



