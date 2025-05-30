News 9

Lee Jun-seok visits university areas

입력 2025.05.30 (00:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok visiting university areas in Seoul, pledging to break away from traditional politics, and to create solutions for the younger generation.

Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk toured Honam, expressing his commitment to progressive politics.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok visited university areas to target the younger generation.

He criticized that candidate Lee Jae-myung is buying votes from the older generation with the money of future generations, and that candidate Kim Moon-soo shows no sincere reflection regarding martial law and the impeachment.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If you vote for number 1, a financial crisis will come. If you vote for number 2, we may not be able to resolve internal strife. If you vote for number 4, South Korea can head towards a new path."]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized that he would create solutions for the future generation and youth, highlighting his background in science and engineering, which sets him apart from the existing political sphere.

He promised to separate the National Pension by generation and to restructure welfare systems to reduce wasteful spending, such as 'medical shopping'.

He also reaffirmed his refusal to unify with Candidate Kim Moon-soo.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I didn't know where to put myself since he showed up with no prior arrangement for a meeting. I have consistently stated that I have no intention to discuss unification or anything like that, so I don't think there will be any changes."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk visited Honam.

He met with citizens of Gwangju and promised to include the spirit of the May 18 Democratic Movement in the preamble of the constitution.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "From Gwangju, the symbol of our democratization movement, I will firmly rebuild the foundation of our progressive politics through this presidential election."]

Additionally, he visited the national industrial complex in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province, emphasizing the need to respond to the climate crisis, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jun-seok visits university areas
    • 입력 2025-05-30 00:01:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok visiting university areas in Seoul, pledging to break away from traditional politics, and to create solutions for the younger generation.

Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk toured Honam, expressing his commitment to progressive politics.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok visited university areas to target the younger generation.

He criticized that candidate Lee Jae-myung is buying votes from the older generation with the money of future generations, and that candidate Kim Moon-soo shows no sincere reflection regarding martial law and the impeachment.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If you vote for number 1, a financial crisis will come. If you vote for number 2, we may not be able to resolve internal strife. If you vote for number 4, South Korea can head towards a new path."]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok emphasized that he would create solutions for the future generation and youth, highlighting his background in science and engineering, which sets him apart from the existing political sphere.

He promised to separate the National Pension by generation and to restructure welfare systems to reduce wasteful spending, such as 'medical shopping'.

He also reaffirmed his refusal to unify with Candidate Kim Moon-soo.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I didn't know where to put myself since he showed up with no prior arrangement for a meeting. I have consistently stated that I have no intention to discuss unification or anything like that, so I don't think there will be any changes."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk visited Honam.

He met with citizens of Gwangju and promised to include the spirit of the May 18 Democratic Movement in the preamble of the constitution.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "From Gwangju, the symbol of our democratization movement, I will firmly rebuild the foundation of our progressive politics through this presidential election."]

Additionally, he visited the national industrial complex in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province, emphasizing the need to respond to the climate crisis, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
여소연
여소연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표
투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과

투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과
이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”

이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”
[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?

[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.