BOK lowers base rate to 2.5%

[Anchor]



This year's growth rate is 0.8%.



This is the forecast released by the Bank of Korea today (May 29).



This matches the KDI forecast released two weeks ago.



The overall sentiment is shifting toward expectations of '0% growth'.



Considering the annual growth rates since 2000, excluding the first year of COVID-19 in 2020, there is a high probability of recording the worst performance.



Will it improve if the tariff negotiations go well?



The Bank of Korea believes that even in that case, the best growth rate would be around 0.9%.



They explained that there are limits to relying solely on exports due to the sluggish domestic demand.



The decision to lower the base rate to 2.5% today was aimed at stimulating the domestic economy.



They also indicated that they could further lower the rates more significantly.



Reporter Choi In-young reports.



[Report]



This is an apartment site in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.



The developer used over 10 billion won in loans to purchase the land, but after more than two years of delays, it was recently declared bankrupt.



Construction performance in the first quarter decreased by 20% compared to a year ago.



The construction industry is experiencing its worst performance since 1998, which is the biggest factor in the 'sharp decline' in growth rates.



Out of the 0.7 growth rate lost in three months, 0.4 is attributed to the construction industry.



The sluggish private consumption accounted for more than 0.5 of the domestic factors.



This is the background for the Bank of Korea's view that stimulating domestic demand is urgent.



Since October of last year, the base rate has been lowered four times by 0.25, but they mentioned that it could be lowered more significantly in the second half of the year.



[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "Since the growth trend has significantly weakened, we believe there is a possibility that the extent of future rate cuts could be larger."]



If they follow this policy and lower it by 0.5 once or twice, a base rate of 2.0% is possible.



The Bank of Korea's concern is when to lower it, and they stated that they would prioritize the trend of housing prices in making the decision.



[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "There is a very high possibility that money could flow into asset prices such as housing prices rather than economic stimulus, repeating the mistakes we made during COVID."]



Another concern is the exchange rate.



The gap between the base rates of Korea and the U.S. has widened to a historic maximum of 2.0%p.



With the delay in U.S. rate cuts, if the Bank of Korea lowers rates alone, the gap could widen further.



This could lead to an increase in dollar outflows and greater pressure for the exchange rate to rise back to the 1,400 won per dollar level.



The next base rate decision meeting is on July 10, a little over a month after the new government takes office.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



