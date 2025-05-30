Navy patrol aircraft crash kills 4

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 29) afternoon, a maritime patrol aircraft that was training in Pohang, Gyeongbuk Province, crashed into a nearby hillside.



The accident occurred just six minutes after takeoff, resulting in the deaths of all four occupants, including the pilot.



First, we have a report from Kim Do-hoon.



[Report]



A naval patrol aircraft that was flying low over the sea off Pohang. Moments later, black smoke rises from a hillside near the coast.



At 1:43 PM today, the patrol aircraft that departed from Pohang Gyeongju Airport crashed into a hillside approximately 1.8 km from the runway just six minutes after takeoff.



[Lee Young-ok/Pohang, Gyeongbuk, Donghae-myeon: "I heard the sound of an airplane. There was a bang, a loud sound. It plunged down from right around here. Then, flames shot out. After that, the flames started to rise."]



There was one major and one captain, along with two non-commissioned officers on board the patrol aircraft, all of whom were found dead.



Debris from the crash was scattered everywhere, and flames soared, but efforts of firefighting authorities prevented any damage to nearby homes.



[Kang Dae-ho/Team Leader, Pohang Southern Fire Station: "Black smoke was already coming from this direction, so I requested additional firefighting support. By the time we arrived on the scene, the fire was already at its peak, and a large amount of black smoke was being emitted."]



260 meters from the crash site, there is an apartment complex with about 680 households, and there were also people at a nearby facilities like a riding stable, which could have led to a major accident.



Witnesses said that the patrol aircraft seemed to try to avoid residential areas during its descent.



[Kwon Il-soon/Pohang, Gyeongbuk, Donghae-myeon: "They tried their best to avoid it, to not crash here, into the solar panels. It has only been about ten days since they were installed. The plane kept circling around, then lowered its altitude."]



Military authorities reported that unlike fighter jets, the patrol aircraft does not have the capability for occupants to escape on their own.



This is KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.



