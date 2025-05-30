GM Korea sells assets

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Well, while the U.S. tariff policy continues to cause confusion, its impact is already evident, with our automobile exports to the U.S. have dropped sharply.



However, it is not just exports that are affected.



GM Korea has decided to sell some of its service centers and factories, and rumors of withdrawal are resurfacing.



Reporter Hanuri has the details.



[Report]



The GM Korea's Service Center in Seoul, which was renovated last year and is said to be the largest in the Seoul area, will close its doors in less than a year.



This is because GM Korea has decided to sell all nine of its service centers nationwide.



Some parts of its factory in Bupyeong, Incheon, are also on the list for "reorganization."



They plan to sell facilities or land that are underutilized.



The company announced to all employees that this is to secure the possibility of "financial sustainability" in a rapidly changing industry and global business environment.



The 25% automobile tariff imposed by the U.S. is seen as the background for this decision.



GM Korea sells more than 80% of its domestically produced cars to the U.S.



GM headquarters expects that tariff costs could reduce its net profit by a quarter this year, amounting to up to $5 billion.



The biggest factor identified is the $2 billion tariff that Korea GM will have to pay to the U.S.



It is said that GM Korea is a burden at the headquarters level as well.



In response to concerns that GM Korea might completely withdraw if the situation worsens, the company stated that withdrawal is not being considered.



Employees cannot help but feel anxious.



[Kim Woong-heon/GM Korea Union External Policy Director: "For the third year in a row, we have made nearly 2 trillion won in operating profit, yet it doesn't make sense. Saying they will remove (the service center) implies that they are deliberately avoiding domestic sales, while stopping new car production and planning to shut down operations ."]



GM Korea's production schedule is set until the end of 2027, but the company has not disclosed any plans for increased production or subsequent vehicle models.



This is KBS News, Hanuri.



