News 9

GM Korea sells assets

입력 2025.05.30 (00:10) 수정 2025.05.30 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Well, while the U.S. tariff policy continues to cause confusion, its impact is already evident, with our automobile exports to the U.S. have dropped sharply.

However, it is not just exports that are affected.

GM Korea has decided to sell some of its service centers and factories, and rumors of withdrawal are resurfacing.

Reporter Hanuri has the details.

[Report]

The GM Korea's Service Center in Seoul, which was renovated last year and is said to be the largest in the Seoul area, will close its doors in less than a year.

This is because GM Korea has decided to sell all nine of its service centers nationwide.

Some parts of its factory in Bupyeong, Incheon, are also on the list for "reorganization."

They plan to sell facilities or land that are underutilized.

The company announced to all employees that this is to secure the possibility of "financial sustainability" in a rapidly changing industry and global business environment.

The 25% automobile tariff imposed by the U.S. is seen as the background for this decision.

GM Korea sells more than 80% of its domestically produced cars to the U.S.

GM headquarters expects that tariff costs could reduce its net profit by a quarter this year, amounting to up to $5 billion.

The biggest factor identified is the $2 billion tariff that Korea GM will have to pay to the U.S.

It is said that GM Korea is a burden at the headquarters level as well.

In response to concerns that GM Korea might completely withdraw if the situation worsens, the company stated that withdrawal is not being considered.

Employees cannot help but feel anxious.

[Kim Woong-heon/GM Korea Union External Policy Director: "For the third year in a row, we have made nearly 2 trillion won in operating profit, yet it doesn't make sense. Saying they will remove (the service center) implies that they are deliberately avoiding domestic sales, while stopping new car production and planning to shut down operations."]

GM Korea's production schedule is set until the end of 2027, but the company has not disclosed any plans for increased production or subsequent vehicle models.

This is KBS News, Hanuri.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • GM Korea sells assets
    • 입력 2025-05-30 00:10:45
    • 수정2025-05-30 00:14:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

Well, while the U.S. tariff policy continues to cause confusion, its impact is already evident, with our automobile exports to the U.S. have dropped sharply.

However, it is not just exports that are affected.

GM Korea has decided to sell some of its service centers and factories, and rumors of withdrawal are resurfacing.

Reporter Hanuri has the details.

[Report]

The GM Korea's Service Center in Seoul, which was renovated last year and is said to be the largest in the Seoul area, will close its doors in less than a year.

This is because GM Korea has decided to sell all nine of its service centers nationwide.

Some parts of its factory in Bupyeong, Incheon, are also on the list for "reorganization."

They plan to sell facilities or land that are underutilized.

The company announced to all employees that this is to secure the possibility of "financial sustainability" in a rapidly changing industry and global business environment.

The 25% automobile tariff imposed by the U.S. is seen as the background for this decision.

GM Korea sells more than 80% of its domestically produced cars to the U.S.

GM headquarters expects that tariff costs could reduce its net profit by a quarter this year, amounting to up to $5 billion.

The biggest factor identified is the $2 billion tariff that Korea GM will have to pay to the U.S.

It is said that GM Korea is a burden at the headquarters level as well.

In response to concerns that GM Korea might completely withdraw if the situation worsens, the company stated that withdrawal is not being considered.

Employees cannot help but feel anxious.

[Kim Woong-heon/GM Korea Union External Policy Director: "For the third year in a row, we have made nearly 2 trillion won in operating profit, yet it doesn't make sense. Saying they will remove (the service center) implies that they are deliberately avoiding domestic sales, while stopping new car production and planning to shut down operations."]

GM Korea's production schedule is set until the end of 2027, but the company has not disclosed any plans for increased production or subsequent vehicle models.

This is KBS News, Hanuri.
하누리
하누리 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표
투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과

투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과
이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”

이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”
[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?

[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.