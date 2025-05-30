News 9

Drugs smuggled via sea route

입력 2025.05.30 (00:23)

[Anchor]

The smuggling of drugs through the sea is becoming more organized and daring.

Last month, the largest drug smuggling operation in South Korea was uncovered at a port in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.

As a result of the investigation, it was revealed that an international drug organization was involved.

Reporter Jung Sang-bin has the story.

[Report]

Boxes are lined up on the floor of the auditorium.

This is cocaine that was seized from a foreign cargo ship that docked at Okgye Port in Gangneung last month (April).

The weight is 1.7 tons, enough for 57 million people to use simultaneously, making it the largest amount ever seized in the country.

The drug organization is believed to have loaded the cocaine onto the cargo ship in the waters off Peru and attempted to smuggle it into Korea, Japan, and China using a method known as 'maritime throwing'.

[Shin Kyung-jin/Head of the Investigation Division, East Sea Regional Coast Guard: "With the help of four crew members from the ship L, who were to receive about 100 million won each, 10 to 15 members of the drug cartel boarded the ship."]

Among the eight Filipino crew members involved in the drug transport, four have been arrested, and four others overseas have been placed on Interpol's red notice list.

Maritime drug smuggling like this is not easily eradicated.

In the past five years, an average of over 600 maritime smuggling cases have been detected by the coast guard each year, with more than 1,800 individuals caught.

The 720 kg of cocaine seized at Busan Port on the 10th was also attempted to be smuggled via sea routes starting from South America.

It is analyzed that maritime routes, which are less stringent in searches compared to air travel, are being utilized for drug smuggling.

[Moon Jun-seop/Professor of Police Studies, Catholic Kwandong University: "Due to a lack of security personnel and search equipment at the ports, enforcement becomes relatively difficult. The trend of using maritime routes is rapidly increasing."]

The coast guard and customs are deploying dedicated personnel to block drug smuggling, but the smuggling methods of drug organizations are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

This is KBS News Jung Sang-bin.

