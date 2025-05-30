Jeju Air plane veers off runway

동영상 고정 취소

At Da Nang Airport in Vietnam, a Jeju Air passenger plane briefly veered off the runway during landing, resulting in some damage to its wheels.



Fortunately, there were no injuries, but its return flight was delayed, causing significant inconvenience for passengers.



This is a report by reporter Yoon Ah-rim.



[Report]



Around 12:50 AM local time yesterday.



One of the wheels of the Jeju Air aircraft, which was landing at Da Nang Airport in Vietnam, veered off the runway.



It entered the right buffer zone before returning to the runway, but the impact caused the right landing gear wheel of the aircraft to tear.



At the time, there were 183 passengers on board, and fortunately, there were no casualties.



[Jeju Air Official/Voice Altered: "I believe there were no injuries or such circumstances since it happened after a safe landing."]



Passengers who were supposed to return on that flight had to depart 14 hours later than scheduled on a hastily arranged alternative flight.



[Travel Industry Official/Voice Altered: "It was a 1:30 AM flight, but the passengers had to wait at the airport until the next morning... There seemed to be quite a bit of customer dissatisfaction."]



The aircraft that veered off the runway returned to operation after its wheels were replaced, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's aviation safety inspectors are currently investigating the cause of the runway deviation.



It is reported that it was raining at Da Nang Airport at the time of landing.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to investigate the cause of the accident by securing weather conditions and pilot statements from that time.



Meanwhile, Jeju Air received the lowest rating in the safety category in last year's airline evaluation.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



