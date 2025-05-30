21Gram covers Chanel bag price gap

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, regarding the construction of the presidential residence, allegations of favoritism have arisen concerning 21 Gram. It was reported exclusively by KBS that Kim's secretary accompanied the exchange of the 'Geonjinbeopsa Chanel bag'.



It has also been confirmed that an additional cost was paid by 21 Gram via card during the bag exchange.



This is a report by reporter Jeong Hae-joo.



[Report]



A street lined with high-end brand stores.



In July 2022, Yoo Kyung-ok, a former administrative officer and secretary to Kim Keon-hee, visited a Chanel store here.



At that time, A, the wife of the CEO of the interior company '21 Gram', which was conducting the presidential residence relocation construction, accompanied her.



[Chanel official/Voice Altered: "(We heard the secretary of Kim Keon-hee came and exchanged it...) You might want to call the headquarters..."]



At this store, Yoo exchanged a bag worth around 12 million won received from Jeon Seong-bae or Geonjin Beopsa for another bag and other items.



During this process, an additional 2 million won was required, and the prosecution has captured evidence that this difference was paid with A's card.



It is reported that the prosecution questioned Yoo about why A paid the difference, to which the former administrative officer stated that A was a Chanel VVIP and that she went along to help boost her performance, adding that the amount A paid was reimbursed by cash given by Jeon Seong-bae.



The prosecution also secured four USBs managed by Yoo during a search and seizure of the Covana Contents office last month.



Among them, two contained certification for electronic transactions in the names of former President Yoon and Kim.



Yoo's side stated, "It was received from the annex office for administrative procedures such as change of address after dismissal," and emphasized that it is unrelated to financial management.



The prosecution plans to summon Yoo again soon to investigate the whereabouts of the Chanel bag.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



