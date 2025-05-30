News 9

21Gram covers Chanel bag price gap

입력 2025.05.30 (00:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, regarding the construction of the presidential residence, allegations of favoritism have arisen concerning 21 Gram. It was reported exclusively by KBS that Kim's secretary accompanied the exchange of the 'Geonjinbeopsa Chanel bag'.

It has also been confirmed that an additional cost was paid by 21 Gram via card during the bag exchange.

This is a report by reporter Jeong Hae-joo.

[Report]

A street lined with high-end brand stores.

In July 2022, Yoo Kyung-ok, a former administrative officer and secretary to Kim Keon-hee, visited a Chanel store here.

At that time, A, the wife of the CEO of the interior company '21 Gram', which was conducting the presidential residence relocation construction, accompanied her.

[Chanel official/Voice Altered: "(We heard the secretary of Kim Keon-hee came and exchanged it...) You might want to call the headquarters..."]

At this store, Yoo exchanged a bag worth around 12 million won received from Jeon Seong-bae or Geonjin Beopsa for another bag and other items.

During this process, an additional 2 million won was required, and the prosecution has captured evidence that this difference was paid with A's card.

It is reported that the prosecution questioned Yoo about why A paid the difference, to which the former administrative officer stated that A was a Chanel VVIP and that she went along to help boost her performance, adding that the amount A paid was reimbursed by cash given by Jeon Seong-bae.

The prosecution also secured four USBs managed by Yoo during a search and seizure of the Covana Contents office last month.

Among them, two contained certification for electronic transactions in the names of former President Yoon and Kim.

Yoo's side stated, "It was received from the annex office for administrative procedures such as change of address after dismissal," and emphasized that it is unrelated to financial management.

The prosecution plans to summon Yoo again soon to investigate the whereabouts of the Chanel bag.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 21Gram covers Chanel bag price gap
    • 입력 2025-05-30 00:52:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, regarding the construction of the presidential residence, allegations of favoritism have arisen concerning 21 Gram. It was reported exclusively by KBS that Kim's secretary accompanied the exchange of the 'Geonjinbeopsa Chanel bag'.

It has also been confirmed that an additional cost was paid by 21 Gram via card during the bag exchange.

This is a report by reporter Jeong Hae-joo.

[Report]

A street lined with high-end brand stores.

In July 2022, Yoo Kyung-ok, a former administrative officer and secretary to Kim Keon-hee, visited a Chanel store here.

At that time, A, the wife of the CEO of the interior company '21 Gram', which was conducting the presidential residence relocation construction, accompanied her.

[Chanel official/Voice Altered: "(We heard the secretary of Kim Keon-hee came and exchanged it...) You might want to call the headquarters..."]

At this store, Yoo exchanged a bag worth around 12 million won received from Jeon Seong-bae or Geonjin Beopsa for another bag and other items.

During this process, an additional 2 million won was required, and the prosecution has captured evidence that this difference was paid with A's card.

It is reported that the prosecution questioned Yoo about why A paid the difference, to which the former administrative officer stated that A was a Chanel VVIP and that she went along to help boost her performance, adding that the amount A paid was reimbursed by cash given by Jeon Seong-bae.

The prosecution also secured four USBs managed by Yoo during a search and seizure of the Covana Contents office last month.

Among them, two contained certification for electronic transactions in the names of former President Yoon and Kim.

Yoo's side stated, "It was received from the annex office for administrative procedures such as change of address after dismissal," and emphasized that it is unrelated to financial management.

The prosecution plans to summon Yoo again soon to investigate the whereabouts of the Chanel bag.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표
투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과

투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과
이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”

이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”
[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?

[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.