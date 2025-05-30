News 9

Guardianship for dementia assets

[Anchor]

Yesterday (May 28), we showed you the reality of how the assets of dementia patients are not being properly managed.

Today (May 29), the government has announced improvement measures.

They have decided to activate the guardianship system and asset trusts to awaken the dormant money of dementia patients.

Reporter Jin Seon-min has the story.

[Report]

The so-called 'dementia money' held by dementia patients in the country amounts to approximately 154 trillion won.

The government projects that this will triple in 30 years.

There is a legal adult guardianship system designated by the court after a dementia diagnosis, but the utilization rate is low.

[Dementia Patient Guardian/Voice Altered: "I didn't know from the early stages of dementia. (Before being a victim of fraud) I never thought of handling this as my own."]

In particular, the proportion of guardians who are relatives exceeds 80%, raising concerns about a lack of expertise and issues of financial abuse.

There is a 'voluntary guardianship' system that allows for the designation of a guardian before developing dementia, but due to complex procedures, there have only been 229 cases in the past 10 years.

Accordingly, the government has decided to strengthen training for professional guardians to support dementia patients.

To increase the number of public guardians, the support target, which was limited to low-income individuals, will be expanded to the general public.

Trusts that manage and dispose of the assets of dementia patients will also be activated.

The government plans to include real estate with mortgage loans in the scope of trust assets and support the liquidation of real estate for medical and caregiving expenses.

They are also considering ways to link the guardianship system and trusts.

[Joo Hyung-hwan/Vice Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Aging Sociery and Population Policy: "We plan to establish a system to manage dementia money systematically and professionally at each stage of dementia onset."]

The government is concerned that if dementia patients' assets continue to remain dormant, it could burden the real economy as money does not circulate.

This is KBS News, Jin Seon-min.

