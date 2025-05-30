Meth smuggled in body lotion bottles

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An international drug trafficking organization attempting to smuggle in a quantity of methamphetamine enough for over 900,000 doses has been caught by the police.



They tried to evade detection by hiding the methamphetamine in body lotion bottles.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.



[Report]



Airport customs officials are pulling out body lotion bottles from luggage bags.



[“There’s shampoo, but (the methamphetamine) is inside. In the middle.”]



When the body lotion container is cut open with scissors, it is filled with white methamphetamine powder.



The drug smuggling group, including a Korean man in his 40s and his Thai wife, was caught by the police while attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the country in body lotion bottles.



The 37 body lotion containers seized by the police contained 15.6 kg of methamphetamine.



They designed the containers to hide the methamphetamine, ensuring that when the pump was pressed, actual body lotion would come out to evade detection.



They had previously smuggled 5 kg of methamphetamine into the country in March, but were caught by the police while trying to deliver the drugs to buyers through a throw method involving a dealer.



This is the location where the methamphetamine was hidden.



They attempted to evade detection by hiding it at the entrance of a hiking trail, which had no CCTV and was sparsely populated.



The police arrested seven people, including the Korean smuggler, a Thai dealer, and a Chinese buyer, and five of them have been sent to court.



The police also seized methamphetamine that was located in Thailand.



[Kim Bong-seop/Head of Drug Crime Investigation Team, Pyeongtaek Police Station: “We have confirmed some account details related to the main suspect connected to the dealer. We have requested cooperation from the Thai police for the arrest of the main suspect.”]



Through this investigation, the police seized a total of 27.5 kg of methamphetamine, which comes to approximately 917,000 doses.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



