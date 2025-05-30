News 9

Meth smuggled in body lotion bottles

입력 2025.05.30 (00:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

An international drug trafficking organization attempting to smuggle in a quantity of methamphetamine enough for over 900,000 doses has been caught by the police.

They tried to evade detection by hiding the methamphetamine in body lotion bottles.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.

[Report]

Airport customs officials are pulling out body lotion bottles from luggage bags.

[“There’s shampoo, but (the methamphetamine) is inside. In the middle.”]

When the body lotion container is cut open with scissors, it is filled with white methamphetamine powder.

The drug smuggling group, including a Korean man in his 40s and his Thai wife, was caught by the police while attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the country in body lotion bottles.

The 37 body lotion containers seized by the police contained 15.6 kg of methamphetamine.

They designed the containers to hide the methamphetamine, ensuring that when the pump was pressed, actual body lotion would come out to evade detection.

They had previously smuggled 5 kg of methamphetamine into the country in March, but were caught by the police while trying to deliver the drugs to buyers through a throw method involving a dealer.

This is the location where the methamphetamine was hidden.

They attempted to evade detection by hiding it at the entrance of a hiking trail, which had no CCTV and was sparsely populated.

The police arrested seven people, including the Korean smuggler, a Thai dealer, and a Chinese buyer, and five of them have been sent to court.

The police also seized methamphetamine that was located in Thailand.

[Kim Bong-seop/Head of Drug Crime Investigation Team, Pyeongtaek Police Station: “We have confirmed some account details related to the main suspect connected to the dealer. We have requested cooperation from the Thai police for the arrest of the main suspect.”]

Through this investigation, the police seized a total of 27.5 kg of methamphetamine, which comes to approximately 917,000 doses.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Meth smuggled in body lotion bottles
    • 입력 2025-05-30 00:52:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

An international drug trafficking organization attempting to smuggle in a quantity of methamphetamine enough for over 900,000 doses has been caught by the police.

They tried to evade detection by hiding the methamphetamine in body lotion bottles.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.

[Report]

Airport customs officials are pulling out body lotion bottles from luggage bags.

[“There’s shampoo, but (the methamphetamine) is inside. In the middle.”]

When the body lotion container is cut open with scissors, it is filled with white methamphetamine powder.

The drug smuggling group, including a Korean man in his 40s and his Thai wife, was caught by the police while attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the country in body lotion bottles.

The 37 body lotion containers seized by the police contained 15.6 kg of methamphetamine.

They designed the containers to hide the methamphetamine, ensuring that when the pump was pressed, actual body lotion would come out to evade detection.

They had previously smuggled 5 kg of methamphetamine into the country in March, but were caught by the police while trying to deliver the drugs to buyers through a throw method involving a dealer.

This is the location where the methamphetamine was hidden.

They attempted to evade detection by hiding it at the entrance of a hiking trail, which had no CCTV and was sparsely populated.

The police arrested seven people, including the Korean smuggler, a Thai dealer, and a Chinese buyer, and five of them have been sent to court.

The police also seized methamphetamine that was located in Thailand.

[Kim Bong-seop/Head of Drug Crime Investigation Team, Pyeongtaek Police Station: “We have confirmed some account details related to the main suspect connected to the dealer. We have requested cooperation from the Thai police for the arrest of the main suspect.”]

Through this investigation, the police seized a total of 27.5 kg of methamphetamine, which comes to approximately 917,000 doses.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.
신지수
신지수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표

첫날 사전투표율 19.58% 역대 최고…대선후보 모두 사전투표
투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과

투표용지 ‘반출’ 논란…선관위, “관리 부실책임 통감” 사과
이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”

이준석·국민의힘 “이재명 가족 검증해야”…이재명 “진지한 선거 되길”
[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?

[단독] 감사원, ‘대통령 관저 의혹’ 현장 조사…‘스크린 골프장’ 있었나?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.