Students unrest over U.S. visas

[Anchor]



The United States has suddenly suspended all student visa interviews.



As a result, Korea students stuyding abroad are experiencing significant confusion.



Even those who have been accepted to schools in the U.S. are uncertain if they will be able to enroll, and their life paths are being shaken.



Reporter Choi Min-young has the story.



[Report]



The line for visa interviews in front of the U.S. Embassy in South Korea is completely empty.



Starting yesterday (May 28), the U.S. government has suspended new student visa interviews at embassies worldwide.



This sudden news has caused great confusion among students who are set to enter U.S. universities this September.



[High school study abroad program official/voice altered: "They need to get their visas to go. That process might be delayed now. Some students might not be able to have their visa interviews...."]



Those who have been preparing to study in the U.S. are also deeply worried.



[Ha Naun/Student preparing to study in the U.S.: "I was planning to go into the UN, but all the plans I made over the past 2-3 years have fallen through, and I don't know how to change them...."]



In an online cafe where our students studying in the U.S. gather, posts have appeared saying that they completed their visa applications and made payments, but their appointments have been blocked, or that they received their visas but are feeling anxious.



There are even concerns that studying in the U.S. will become significantly more difficult in the future.



[Kim Eun-jung/Director of a study abroad agency: "Seeing high school students fail their (F1 visa) interviews, I think it will be very difficult going forward; visas will really become a privilege as Trump said...."]



The government stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and continues to communicate with the U.S. side.



[Lee Jae-woong/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "The government is requesting the U.S. to provide necessary information to our citizens and to offer guidance in a timely manner."]



It also explained that for specific matters related to U.S. visa applications, inquiries should be directed to the U.S. Embassy in South Korea.



KBS News, Choi Min-young.



