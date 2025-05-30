News 9

Climate talk lacks substance

입력 2025.05.30 (01:04)

[Anchor]

Today (May 29), we will verify the pledges of the presidential candidates in the area of 'climate crisis'.

As the climate crisis becomes a reality, all candidates agree that urgent responses are needed.

However, there are criticisms that specific measures to reduce the immediate damage from the climate crisis are lacking.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun has looked into this.

[Report]

Last year's monsoon season saw extreme rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour on nine occasions.

Extreme heat and tropical nights continued until September.

[Lee Sook-jong/Cheongju, Chungbuk Province/Sept., 2024: "I am 84 years old. This is the first time it's this hot. It's the first time it's this hot in September."]

As the climate crisis becomes normalized, 'climate crisis response measures' were discussed for the first time in this presidential candidate debate.

The candidates' pledges focused on reducing carbon emissions, the cause of the climate crisis.

Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate, announced plans to establish a Ministry of Climate and Energy and build a decarbonized industrial structure focusing on renewable energy.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate/May 23/2nd TV debate: "The overall trend of energy worldwide is shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Our country must also transition to a renewable energy industry."]

Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party candidate, stated that he would reorganize the Ministry of Environment into the Ministry of Climate and Environment, focusing on nuclear power while also increasing the supply of renewable energy.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate/May 23/2nd TV debate: "Nuclear power is the energy source that emits the least greenhouse gases. We will make nuclear power central to our energy policy while also incorporating renewables such as tidal and wind power."]

Lee Jun-seok, the Reform Party candidate, pledged to promote a science-based systematic climate policy aimed at transitioning to a zero-carbon energy system.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate/May 23/2nd TV debate: "Environmental and climate responses are very important. We will establish a rational climate policy based on science, common sense, and international standards."]

Kwon Young-guk, the Democratic Labor Party candidate, announced plans to introduce a climate justice tax on companies that emit greenhouse gases alongside a transition to renewable energy.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate/May 27/3rd TV debate: "I, Kwon Young-guk, will work with citizens to create a climate constitution that realizes climate justice."]

However, all candidates are criticized for lacking specific measures to reduce the immediate damage from the climate crisis that citizens are currently experiencing.

[Jung Soo-jong/Professor, Seoul National University Graduate School of Environmental Studies: "If we only talk about energy, we might mistakenly think that the climate crisis can be solved just by having a good energy strategy. There is no discussion about 'climate adaptation' regarding how to reduce the experiential damage right now."]

There are also evaluations that the plans for securing finances to achieve carbon reduction targets are insufficient.

[Yang Joon-seok/KBS pledge verification advisory group/Professor, Yonsei University: "Policies for renewable energy require a significant amount of funding. Without discussions on this, only superficial goals are presented, saying we should do this..."]

In a public survey conducted by the Korea Meteorological Administration last year, nearly 90% of respondents acknowledged that "our country is facing a climate crisis."

KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

