[Exclusive] BIA's on-site investigation

[Anchor]

Last year, the Board of Audit and Inspection released results regarding various allegations related to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, but the National Assembly demanded a re-audit, claiming the initial audit was insufficient.

According to KBS's investigation, it has been confirmed that the Board of Audit and Inspection is conducting a high-intensity probe, including a 'field investigation' of the residence, which had not been done during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Moon Ye-seul.

[Report]

The Board of Audit and Inspection announced the results of its audit related to the relocation of the presidential office and residence in September last year.

However, it failed to uncover the truth regarding key allegations, such as whether there was favoritism in the process by which the interior company '21 Gram' won the contract for the residence construction.

[Choe Jae-hae/Chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection/Oct. 2024/National Assembly Audit: "We are not considering who recommended 21 Gram to be a 'key point' in this audit."]

Amid continued criticism from the opposition that the audit was mere formality, the National Assembly passed a resolution in January calling for a re-audit.

However, KBS's investigation has confirmed that the Board of Audit and Inspection has recently set up a field audit site at the presidential office and is conducting an on-site investigation of the residence.

This is the first time the Board of Audit and Inspection has conducted a field investigation of the residence since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began in 2022.

Cooperation from related agencies, including the presidential secretary's office and the security office, has also been reported to be smooth.

The Board of Audit and Inspection is currently focusing on the allegations regarding the installation of a 'screen golf course' within the residence.

It has been confirmed that investigations into officials from Hyundai Engineering & Construction, who participated in the construction at that time, have already taken place.

Previously, the presidential office denied the allegations, but Hyundai Engineering & Construction acknowledged the construction.

[Youn Kun-young/Democratic Party lawmaker/Jan. 2025/National Assembly Investigation Special Committee: "The facilities related to golf practice and the remodeling project of the residence in Samcheong-dong were carried out by Hyundai Engineering & Construction, right?"]

[Park OO/Hyundai Engineering & Construction employee/Jan. 2025/National Assembly Investigation Special Committee: "We did receive the construction order from the Presidential Security Service, but we’re unable to share the specifics due to a confidentiality agreement..."]

The Board of Audit and Inspection is also re-examining the allegations of favoritism in the residence construction by '21 Gram' and its connection to Kim Keon-hee.

The on-site audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection will continue until tomorrow (May 30).

The police are also investigating '21 Gram' for illegal subcontracting related to the residence construction at that time.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

