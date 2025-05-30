News 9

Defection from North Korea

입력 2025.05.30 (01:25)

[Anchor]

Last week, the first testimony of a North Korean defector at the UN General Assembly drew global attention.

Many North Korean defectors risk their lives to escape North Korea, only to find themselves wandering in other countries without even basic rights.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo brings us the story of a defector family that is once again facing a survival crisis.

[Report]

Myung-ok, who hails from North Hamgyong Province, is a defector.

Eighteen years ago, she escaped from North Korea carrying her 3-month-old baby.

Hunger was the reason that pushed her across the border.

[Go Myung-ok/North Korean defector: "When I carried my baby like this, he would droop down, and he was so young. I covered him with a blanket...."]

Two years later, her 14-year-old daughter Hyun-hee also fled to China.

[Go Myung-ok/North Korean defector: "There are activities to capture North Koreans for bounties, so it was dangerous. I moved 25 times to avoid being caught."]

Due to her illegal residency status, she couldn't send her children to school or take them to the hospital.

In a life as precarious as walking on thin ice, she ended up separated from her eldest daughter, and ultimately, Myung-ok risked her life again to head to the United States, leaving her daughter behind.

Seven out of ten defectors are women like Myung-ok, most of whom are illegal residents.

Two years ago, over 2,600 people were sent back to North Korea after being caught by Chinese authorities.

[Kim Sung-eun/Pastor of Caleb Mission: "It is estimated that more than 50,000 defectors are hiding in China. Most of them are women, living in extreme suffering due to forced marriages and sexual exploitation."]

The day Myung-ok reunites with her eldest daughter Hyun-hee.

["Thank you for being alive, Hyun-hee."]

It took a full 13 years, and the journey was as perilous as the escape itself.

There are ongoing appeals for international support for granting refugee status to defectors and for their resettlement in third countries to prevent tragedies like that of Myung-ok and her daughter.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

