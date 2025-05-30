News 9

Chelsea wins Conference League

[Anchor]

Chelsea and Real Betis, fans of both teams clashed before the match in the Conference League final, where Chelsea poured in a flurry of goals to achieve a comeback victory.

Chelsea also set a historic record by becoming the first team ever to win all five competitions organized by UEFA.

Reporter Lee Seong-hoon has the details.

[Report]

Chelsea and Real Betis, hundreds of fans from both teams clashed in various locations, throwing chairs and glass bottles before the match.

In a heated atmosphere where 28 people were arrested by the police, Real Betis took the lead first in the final.

Chelsea was struck just 9 minutes into the match.

However, starting from the 20th minute of the second half, they put on an exciting display of goals.

Fernandez received a precise cross from Palmer and brought the match back to level.

Five minutes later, Jackson nudged Palmer's cross with his chest, shaking the net.

Chelsea, having turned the match around with two crosses from Palmer, did not stop their goal fest there.

In the 38th minute of the second half, Sancho curled a beautiful shot, and in stoppage time, Caicedo completed a thrilling comeback victory with a long-range shot, making it 4-1.

Chelsea scored four goals in the second half, rising to the top of the Conference League, which is equivalent to the third division, and set a historic record.

They became the first team to win all five club competitions organized by UEFA, including the Champions League.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

