[News Today] Lee Jae-myung touts Economic Leadership

[LEAD]

There's only 4 days left until the Presidential Election. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung took his campaign to Seoul, targeting the Gangnam area, where his party has traditionally faced challenges. Highlighting the importance of the market, Lee appealed for support, assuring voters that the Democratic Party is capable of driving both economic strength and growth.



[REPORT]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung campaigned in Seoul Thursday.



He canvassed the Gangnam area including Seocho and Songpa districts where the DP traditionally struggles in voter support.



Taking a swipe at Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon's flipflop on lifting the land transaction permit scheme, Lee said that under his watch, real estate policies will not swing back and forth.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

If home prices rise, they shouldn't be managed by oppressing demand but adequate price levels should be maintained through increased supply.



He vowed to ease regulation and foster the financial market, assuring voters he can be trusted with the task of supporting the economy and aiding growth.



Lee called People Power Party contender Kim Moon-soo an insurrection candidate and said those responsible for ruining the economy must not be allowed a comeback.



Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate

They showed no remorse and didn't offer a sincere apology. Nor have they promised to sever ties.



Lee said the insurrection affair can be overcome solely through voting and stressed the country's fate lies in the hands of the public.



Meeting with startup firms, Lee promised to introduce an exclusive secretarial position dedicated to cultivating AI.



He also underscored the importance of expanding renewable energy.



In an interview with Time magazine, Lee said that U.S. Forces Korea play a critical role for America's policy of containing China.