[News Today] Kim Moon-soo pledges Childbirth Support

Kim Moon-soo pledges Childbirth Support

Meanwhile, touring Incheon and the southern part of Gyeonggido Province, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo appealed to local voters with promises of jobs and economic revitalization. He also laid out a plan to tackle the low birthrate crisis by offering 100 million won, or roughly 73,000 U.S. dollars, in support for each child.



Vowing a great upset, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo started yesterday's campaign at Jayu Park in Incheon.



Kim courted voters with the promises of job creation and a thriving local economy.



He showcased his achievements during his tenure as Gyeonggi-do governor such as bringing the Samsung semiconductor plant to Pyeongtaek and the Techno Valley industrial complex to Pangyo.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

I was Gyeonggi-do governor for 8 years, during which I oversaw that 43% of jobs created nationwide was in the region.



He pledged to give 100 million won, roughly 73,000 U.S. dollars, per child in order to solve the low birthrate issue.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

I plan to give KRW 25 mn when they enter elementary school, KRW 25 mn in middle school and KRW 50 mn in high school. Wouldn't it help them to get KRW 100 mn in total?



Kim Moon-soo also continued his attack on Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.



He condemned Lee for pressuring the judiciary branch to clear his legal troubles and trying to control the legislative branch to protect himself.



Candidate Kim's wife, Seol Nan-young, met with the mother of a victim killed by her former boyfriend last year in Hwaseong and listened to the mother's opinion on improving policies around victim protection.