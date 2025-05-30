[News Today] 2nd day Early Voting underway
2025.05.30
Early voting for the 21st presidential election is currently being held and is set to continue until 6 p.m. Friday.
The National Election Commission said the turnout is tallied at 28.59% as of 2 p.m. In the two day early voting which started at 6 a.m. Thursday, 12.68 million out of the total eligible 44.39 million voters cast their ballots so far.
