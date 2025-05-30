[News Today] Navy patrol aircraft crashes killing 4

[LEAD]

During a training mission yesterday afternoon in Pohang, a marine patrol aircraft crashed just six minutes after takeoff. The accident claimed the lives of all four crew members on board, including the pilot.



[REPORT]

A Navy patrol aircraft flies low over the sea off Pohang.



Moments later, black smoke rises from a coastal mountain.



The marine patrol aircraft, which departed from Pohang Gyeongju Airport at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, crashed on a mountain about 1.8km from the runway six minutes after takeoff.



Lee Young-ok / Pohang resident

I heard a loud sound of an airplane and then it crashed. There were sparks flying around and then I saw flames.



The crew on board included a Major-level pilot, a captain, and two non-commissioned officers. All four have been found dead.



Plane debris was scattered around and there was a blaze, but the flames were extinguished and no damage was caused to civilian houses in the area.



Kang Dae-ho / Pohang Nambu Fire Station

We requested additional firefighters because there was black smoke. When we arrived, the fire was already raging and there was a lot of black smoke.



The crash could have resulted in a serious accident, as there is an area home to an apartment complex of 680 households within 260m from the crash site, and there were people at a nearby horse racing venue as well.



Eyewitnesses say the jet appeared as if it tried to avoid the civilian area as much as possible.



Kwon Il-sun / Pohang resident

The plane tried to avoid falling onto the solar power equipment installed 10 days ago. The jet flew in circles, lowered the altitude to avoid crashing here.



The military says that unlike fighter jets, the crashed patrol aircraft had no ejection seats for the crew to escape before the crash.