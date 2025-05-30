News Today

[News Today] Navy patrol aircraft crashes killing 4

입력 2025.05.30 (15:45) 수정 2025.05.30 (15:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
During a training mission yesterday afternoon in Pohang, a marine patrol aircraft crashed just six minutes after takeoff. The accident claimed the lives of all four crew members on board, including the pilot.

[REPORT]
A Navy patrol aircraft flies low over the sea off Pohang.

Moments later, black smoke rises from a coastal mountain.

The marine patrol aircraft, which departed from Pohang Gyeongju Airport at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, crashed on a mountain about 1.8km from the runway six minutes after takeoff.

Lee Young-ok / Pohang resident
I heard a loud sound of an airplane and then it crashed. There were sparks flying around and then I saw flames.

The crew on board included a Major-level pilot, a captain, and two non-commissioned officers. All four have been found dead.

Plane debris was scattered around and there was a blaze, but the flames were extinguished and no damage was caused to civilian houses in the area.

Kang Dae-ho / Pohang Nambu Fire Station
We requested additional firefighters because there was black smoke. When we arrived, the fire was already raging and there was a lot of black smoke.

The crash could have resulted in a serious accident, as there is an area home to an apartment complex of 680 households within 260m from the crash site, and there were people at a nearby horse racing venue as well.

Eyewitnesses say the jet appeared as if it tried to avoid the civilian area as much as possible.

Kwon Il-sun / Pohang resident
The plane tried to avoid falling onto the solar power equipment installed 10 days ago. The jet flew in circles, lowered the altitude to avoid crashing here.

The military says that unlike fighter jets, the crashed patrol aircraft had no ejection seats for the crew to escape before the crash.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Navy patrol aircraft crashes killing 4
    • 입력 2025-05-30 15:45:43
    • 수정2025-05-30 15:49:46
    News Today

[LEAD]
During a training mission yesterday afternoon in Pohang, a marine patrol aircraft crashed just six minutes after takeoff. The accident claimed the lives of all four crew members on board, including the pilot.

[REPORT]
A Navy patrol aircraft flies low over the sea off Pohang.

Moments later, black smoke rises from a coastal mountain.

The marine patrol aircraft, which departed from Pohang Gyeongju Airport at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, crashed on a mountain about 1.8km from the runway six minutes after takeoff.

Lee Young-ok / Pohang resident
I heard a loud sound of an airplane and then it crashed. There were sparks flying around and then I saw flames.

The crew on board included a Major-level pilot, a captain, and two non-commissioned officers. All four have been found dead.

Plane debris was scattered around and there was a blaze, but the flames were extinguished and no damage was caused to civilian houses in the area.

Kang Dae-ho / Pohang Nambu Fire Station
We requested additional firefighters because there was black smoke. When we arrived, the fire was already raging and there was a lot of black smoke.

The crash could have resulted in a serious accident, as there is an area home to an apartment complex of 680 households within 260m from the crash site, and there were people at a nearby horse racing venue as well.

Eyewitnesses say the jet appeared as if it tried to avoid the civilian area as much as possible.

Kwon Il-sun / Pohang resident
The plane tried to avoid falling onto the solar power equipment installed 10 days ago. The jet flew in circles, lowered the altitude to avoid crashing here.

The military says that unlike fighter jets, the crashed patrol aircraft had no ejection seats for the crew to escape before the crash.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

21대 대선 사전투표 이틀째…오후 3시 기준 <br>사전투표율 29.97%

21대 대선 사전투표 이틀째…오후 3시 기준 사전투표율 29.97%
선관위, 남편 신분증으로 ‘대리투표’ 선거사무원 고발…“신뢰 짓밟는 중대 범죄”

선관위, 남편 신분증으로 ‘대리투표’ 선거사무원 고발…“신뢰 짓밟는 중대 범죄”
경찰, 비화폰 서버 임의제출 <br>완료…검찰도 확보 시작

경찰, 비화폰 서버 임의제출 완료…검찰도 확보 시작
이재명, 강원·충북 유세…민주당 “투표는 총칼보다 강해” 사전투표 독려

이재명, 강원·충북 유세…민주당 “투표는 총칼보다 강해” 사전투표 독려
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.