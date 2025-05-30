News Today

[News Today] “Russia transfers Pantsir system to NK”

[LEAD]
Following Russia's opposition that led to the dismantling of the North Korea sanctions monitoring mechanism at the UN Security Council last year, a new international effort was launched. This is known as the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, or MSMT. In its first report, MSMT laid out detailed findings on what North Korea and Russia exchanged as part of their cooperation in the war in Ukraine.

[REPORT]
Since a North Korea sanctions monitoring mechanism at the UN Security Council that continued for 15 years was dismantled in April last year due to Russia's opposition, a new multinational monitoring regime led by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan was launched as a replacement in October, named the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team or MSMT.

In seven months of its launch, the group has issued its first report regarding the unlawful military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

The report confirms that the North has transferred at least one Pantsir-class combat vehicle, with Pantsir being a mobile air defense system, from Russia in return for its troop deployment to the war in Ukraine.

This marks the first confirmation of the type of weapon system Russia has transferred to North Korea.

The report said Russia has also supported the North's ballistic missile programs by providing data feedback, leading to improvements in missile guidance performance.

It says Russia is also believed to have provided short-range air defense systems and advanced electronic warfare systems including jamming equipment as well as operational knowledge.

The report also detailed weapons the North passed on to Russia.

More than 20,000 containers holding artillery rounds and related supplies were transferred to Russia since September 2023.

In particular, the North supplied some nine million rounds of artillery and multiple rocket launcher ammunition over 49 occasions using Russian cargo ships last year and also provided over 200 heavy artillery pieces, an amount that can be used by three brigades.

Lee Jae-woong / Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MSMT shows that despite the expert panel's breakup, international surveillance on sanctions violations and evasion activities can't be avoided.

Eleven MSMT members including South Korea, the US, Japan, the UK and France issued a joint statement, denouncing North Korea and Russia's violation of sanctions resolutions.

