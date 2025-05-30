[News Today] Korean students’ U.S. visa struggle
[LEAD]
Korean students hoping to study in the United States are facing deep uncertainty. U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide, have stopped holding new interviews for international student visas. At the same time, those admitted to American universities face deep uncertainty over whether they can begin their studies this September.
[REPORT]
There is no line for visa interviews in front of the U.S. Embassy in Korea.
In accordance with U.S. government policy, U.S. diplomatic missions around the world have stopped holding interviews for international student visas from May 28th.
The news is causing great confusion among Korean students entering American universities in September.
Study Abroad Program Advisor / (VOICE MODIFIED)
They need a visa to go abroad but that process could be delayed. Some students can't interview for the visa.
Those who have been getting ready to study in the U.S. are deeply worried.
Ha Na-eun / Preparing to Study in the U.S.
I hope to work at the UN, but everything I'd planned for the last 2-3 years has become useless. I don't know how to change my plan.
An online community for Korean students studying or hoping to study in the U.S.
There are several postings claiming that they have completed visa applications and even paid the fees but couldn't make a reservation.
One person posted a message saying a visa has been issued but even that doesn't feel safe.
Some even speculate that studying in the U.S. would be quite difficult in the future.
Kim Eun-jeong / Study Abroad Academy Director
I realized that it would be harder when I saw a high school student fail to pass F1 visa interview. Student visa would become a privilege just like Trump said.
The government said that it is monitoring the situation and communicating closely with its American counterpart.
