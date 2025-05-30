News Today

[News Today] GM Korea to sell service centers

[LEAD]
Due to U.S.-imposed tariffs, South Korean automobile exports to the U.S. have sharply declined since last month. But it's not just exports feeling the impact. Korea GM has announced plans to sell off some of its service centers and factories, fueling fresh speculation once again that the company may be preparing to withdraw from the market.

[REPORT]
GM Korea's Seoul service center, the largest in the capital city, was renovated last year. But it is soon to be closed, in less than a year.

GM Korea has decided to sell all nine of its service centers in the nation.

A part of the company's Bupyeong factory in Incheon is also subject to a sell-off. GM Korea says it wants to sell all facilities and land that are of little use.

In a notice sent to all employees, the company said the decision is aimed at securing fiscal sustainability in the rapidly changing industrial and global business environments.

A 25% tariff imposed on cars by the U.S. appears to be the reason.

GM Korea sells over 80% of its vehicles manufactured in Korea to the U.S.

The automaker's headquarters expects the company's net profit to fall by a fourth this year because of the tariff costs of up to 5 billion dollars.

And the primary factor is a 2-billion-dollar tariff that GM Korea will have to pay to the U.S.

This means that to the main headquarters, GM Korea is a burden.

Regarding concerns that GM Korea may withdraw completely if the situation becomes worse, the company said it's not considering a pullout.

But the employees can't help but feel anxious.

Kim Woong-heon / GM Korea labor union
The operating income produced after 3 years is nearly KRW 2 tn. It doesn't make sense. The closure of service centers means there are no plans to sell cars domestically or produce new ones intentionally.

GM Korea's production plan is currently set through late 2027, but the company has declined to disclose if production will be increased in the future or if any new car models will be produced.

