[News Today] Illicit drugs smuggled on high seas

Illicit drugs smuggled on high seas

[LEAD]

A record-breaking drug smuggling operation was uncovered last month in April at Okgae Port in Gangneung, Gangwondo Province. Authorities have now confirmed that an international drug cartel was behind it.



[REPORT]

Myriad boxes are lined up on the floor.



They contain cocaine that was detected on a foreign freight vessel at Okgye Port in Gangneung in April.



The combined weight of the contraband reaches 1.7 tons, enough to be administered to 57 million people concurrently and the largest amount detected in Korea so far.



The drug dealers loaded the substance onto a freight ship in international waters off Peru and attempted to smuggle it in the waters off South Korea, Japan and China.



Shin Kyung-jin / Donghae Coast Guard

About 15 members of a drug cartel boarded the ship with the help of 4 crew members who were promised about KRW 100 mn each in reward.



Four of the eight Filipino crew members involved in drug trafficking have been detained. Four others who are overseas have been placed on an Interpol red notice.



Illicit drug trafficking on the high seas remains rampant.



720kg of cocaine detected at Busan Port on May 10 also departed from South America for attempted smuggling through a maritime transit.



Analysts say maritime transit is increasingly being used for drug smuggling because it is less complicated in terms of inspections compared to aerial transit.