Ballot incidents continue

[Anchor]



Following the incident yesterday (May 29) where ballots were taken outside the polling station, today (May 30) there were also incidents such as a break-in at the election commission building.



It has been revealed today that there was also an incident where an election worker was arrested by the police yesterday for voting on behalf of her husband using his ID.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye reports.



[Report]



At an early-voting station in Seoul.



Around noon yesterday, an election worker, identified as A, who was responsible for issuing ballots, issued a ballot for herself using her husband's ID and voted on his behalf.



Five hours later, she voted again using her own ID.



An election observer who saw her enter the polling station twice reported her, and the police arrested A within 30 minutes of their arrival.



[Lee Ji-yu/Early Voter: "Everyone encouraged early voting in the name of democracy, but it's a bit unsettling that such incidents keep happening..."]



Today in Suji District, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, a report was received stating that "a ballot marked for a specific candidate was found in a return envelope."



The election commission explained that it appears that an out-of-area voter received a ballot marked by someone else and placed it in the return envelope.



They stated that they would request an investigation by the police as it is suspected to be a staged act.



Last night, a man in his 60s was arrested for attempting to forcibly enter the election commission building in Gwonseon District, Suwon, and early this morning, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s were arrested for illegally entering the election commission building in Guro District, Seoul.



It is reported that they claimed they were there to monitor the early voting ballot box.



After the controversy over ballots being taken outside on the first day of early voting yesterday in Sinchon, Seoul, the ongoing disturbances for the second day have raised concerns again about the election commission's management issues.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



