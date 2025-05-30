Parties split on early voting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Once again, each party has interpreted the high early voting rate as favorable for themselves.



The Democratic Party stated that it reflects the will to end the civil unrest, while the People Power Party said it signifies their intention to prevent Lee Jae-myung's dictatorship.



Yeo So-yeon reports.



[Report]



The interpretations of the second-highest early voting rate in history varied among the parties.



The Democratic Party assessed it as the public's will to judge the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



In particular, they are encouraged by the high early voting rate centered around the Honam region, where their support is strong.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party's Chief Campaign Manager: "This record is created by the earnestness and will of the people who wish to end the civil unrest and normalize South Korea."]



On the other hand, the People Power Party interpreted it as the public's intention to prevent the election of candidate Lee Jae-myung.



Regarding the low voting rate in their support base of the Yeongnam region, they expressed confidence in making up for it in the main voting.



[Yoon Jae-ok/People Power Party's Chief Campaign Director: "I believe that the strong and resolute will of the people to prevent a monstrous dictatorship is leading to such a high voting rate."]



There are also many analyses suggesting that it is difficult to judge the situation based on the early voting rate.



While a high early voting rate is generally interpreted as a consolidation of the progressive camp, in the last presidential election, which recorded the highest early voting rate, the conservative candidate Yoon Suk Yeol was elected.



At that time, candidate Lee Jae-myung led in early voting but was overturned in the main voting.



Ultimately, the participation of the conservative base in the main voting will be the deciding factor.



[Jo Jin-man/Professor of Political Science at Deokseong University: "How many Yeongnam voters participate on the main voting day seems to be the key. There are quite a few undecided voters..."]



Each party plans to launch an all-out effort to rally their support base as much as possible in the three days remaining until the main voting starting tomorrow (May 31).



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



