News 9

Parties split on early voting

입력 2025.05.30 (23:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Once again, each party has interpreted the high early voting rate as favorable for themselves.

The Democratic Party stated that it reflects the will to end the civil unrest, while the People Power Party said it signifies their intention to prevent Lee Jae-myung's dictatorship.

Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

The interpretations of the second-highest early voting rate in history varied among the parties.

The Democratic Party assessed it as the public's will to judge the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

In particular, they are encouraged by the high early voting rate centered around the Honam region, where their support is strong.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party's Chief Campaign Manager: "This record is created by the earnestness and will of the people who wish to end the civil unrest and normalize South Korea."]

On the other hand, the People Power Party interpreted it as the public's intention to prevent the election of candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Regarding the low voting rate in their support base of the Yeongnam region, they expressed confidence in making up for it in the main voting.

[Yoon Jae-ok/People Power Party's Chief Campaign Director: "I believe that the strong and resolute will of the people to prevent a monstrous dictatorship is leading to such a high voting rate."]

There are also many analyses suggesting that it is difficult to judge the situation based on the early voting rate.

While a high early voting rate is generally interpreted as a consolidation of the progressive camp, in the last presidential election, which recorded the highest early voting rate, the conservative candidate Yoon Suk Yeol was elected.

At that time, candidate Lee Jae-myung led in early voting but was overturned in the main voting.

Ultimately, the participation of the conservative base in the main voting will be the deciding factor.

[Jo Jin-man/Professor of Political Science at Deokseong University: "How many Yeongnam voters participate on the main voting day seems to be the key. There are quite a few undecided voters..."]

Each party plans to launch an all-out effort to rally their support base as much as possible in the three days remaining until the main voting starting tomorrow (May 31).

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Parties split on early voting
    • 입력 2025-05-30 23:04:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

Once again, each party has interpreted the high early voting rate as favorable for themselves.

The Democratic Party stated that it reflects the will to end the civil unrest, while the People Power Party said it signifies their intention to prevent Lee Jae-myung's dictatorship.

Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

The interpretations of the second-highest early voting rate in history varied among the parties.

The Democratic Party assessed it as the public's will to judge the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

In particular, they are encouraged by the high early voting rate centered around the Honam region, where their support is strong.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party's Chief Campaign Manager: "This record is created by the earnestness and will of the people who wish to end the civil unrest and normalize South Korea."]

On the other hand, the People Power Party interpreted it as the public's intention to prevent the election of candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Regarding the low voting rate in their support base of the Yeongnam region, they expressed confidence in making up for it in the main voting.

[Yoon Jae-ok/People Power Party's Chief Campaign Director: "I believe that the strong and resolute will of the people to prevent a monstrous dictatorship is leading to such a high voting rate."]

There are also many analyses suggesting that it is difficult to judge the situation based on the early voting rate.

While a high early voting rate is generally interpreted as a consolidation of the progressive camp, in the last presidential election, which recorded the highest early voting rate, the conservative candidate Yoon Suk Yeol was elected.

At that time, candidate Lee Jae-myung led in early voting but was overturned in the main voting.

Ultimately, the participation of the conservative base in the main voting will be the deciding factor.

[Jo Jin-man/Professor of Political Science at Deokseong University: "How many Yeongnam voters participate on the main voting day seems to be the key. There are quite a few undecided voters..."]

Each party plans to launch an all-out effort to rally their support base as much as possible in the three days remaining until the main voting starting tomorrow (May 31).

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
여소연
여소연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아
“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 <br>해석 제각각

“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 해석 제각각
또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…<br>선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”

또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”
“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하

“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.