News 9

Early-voting turnout hits 34.74%

입력 2025.05.30 (23:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Early voting for the 21st presidential election has closed.

The voter turnout was 34.74%, marking the second highest in history following the last presidential election.

The turnout was high in the Honam region, while the Yeongnam region showed relatively low voter turnout.

Kim Cheong-yun brings the first report.

[Report]

On the last day of early voting for the 21st presidential election, citizens continued to cast their valued votes.

[Kwon Hye-young/24 years old/Daegu Buk-gu: "I have plans on the main voting day, an exam in Seoul."]

[Park Ae-jeong/64 years old/Seoul Guro-gu: "I wanted to do it quickly. I wanted to vote for my preferred candidate as soon as possible."]

The final voter turnout was 34.74%.

Although this is lower than the early voting turnout of 36.93% in the last presidential election, it is still the second highest ever.

By region, Honam had a high turnout while Yeongnam had a low turnout.

South Jeolla Province had the highest turnout at 56.5%, followed by North Jeolla Province at 53.01%, which was even higher than in the last presidential election.

There are analyses suggesting that the progressive support base has consolidated in the Democratic Party's stronghold regions.

In the last presidential election, the early voting turnout in Gyeonggi Province and Jeju was in the 33% range, but this time Daegu recorded 25.63% and Busan 30.37%, placing them in the lower ranks.

This indicates that conservative stronghold areas had low turnout for early-voting, which is interpreted to be influenced by the conservative bloc's tendency of prefering to vote on the main election day, as well as factors like the noise surrounding unification of the conservative bloc.

Yesterday (May 29), the early voting turnout was 19.58%, the highest ever, but today (May 30) the upward trend has notably slowed down and decreased.

It is being mentioned that a reason may be the fact that both days were weekdays, unlike usual early voting which includes the weekend.

[Lee Jun-han/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Incheon University: "(Usually, early voting) does not exceed one-third to 40%, and the fact that it was not on a weekend could also be a factor..."]

Additionally, there are analyses suggesting that voters turned away due to the political sector's repeated controversies and the Election Commission's poor election management.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Early-voting turnout hits 34.74%
    • 입력 2025-05-30 23:04:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

Early voting for the 21st presidential election has closed.

The voter turnout was 34.74%, marking the second highest in history following the last presidential election.

The turnout was high in the Honam region, while the Yeongnam region showed relatively low voter turnout.

Kim Cheong-yun brings the first report.

[Report]

On the last day of early voting for the 21st presidential election, citizens continued to cast their valued votes.

[Kwon Hye-young/24 years old/Daegu Buk-gu: "I have plans on the main voting day, an exam in Seoul."]

[Park Ae-jeong/64 years old/Seoul Guro-gu: "I wanted to do it quickly. I wanted to vote for my preferred candidate as soon as possible."]

The final voter turnout was 34.74%.

Although this is lower than the early voting turnout of 36.93% in the last presidential election, it is still the second highest ever.

By region, Honam had a high turnout while Yeongnam had a low turnout.

South Jeolla Province had the highest turnout at 56.5%, followed by North Jeolla Province at 53.01%, which was even higher than in the last presidential election.

There are analyses suggesting that the progressive support base has consolidated in the Democratic Party's stronghold regions.

In the last presidential election, the early voting turnout in Gyeonggi Province and Jeju was in the 33% range, but this time Daegu recorded 25.63% and Busan 30.37%, placing them in the lower ranks.

This indicates that conservative stronghold areas had low turnout for early-voting, which is interpreted to be influenced by the conservative bloc's tendency of prefering to vote on the main election day, as well as factors like the noise surrounding unification of the conservative bloc.

Yesterday (May 29), the early voting turnout was 19.58%, the highest ever, but today (May 30) the upward trend has notably slowed down and decreased.

It is being mentioned that a reason may be the fact that both days were weekdays, unlike usual early voting which includes the weekend.

[Lee Jun-han/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Incheon University: "(Usually, early voting) does not exceed one-third to 40%, and the fact that it was not on a weekend could also be a factor..."]

Additionally, there are analyses suggesting that voters turned away due to the political sector's repeated controversies and the Election Commission's poor election management.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아
“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 <br>해석 제각각

“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 해석 제각각
또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…<br>선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”

또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”
“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하

“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.