Early-voting turnout hits 34.74%

[Anchor]



Early voting for the 21st presidential election has closed.



The voter turnout was 34.74%, marking the second highest in history following the last presidential election.



The turnout was high in the Honam region, while the Yeongnam region showed relatively low voter turnout.



Kim Cheong-yun brings the first report.



[Report]



On the last day of early voting for the 21st presidential election, citizens continued to cast their valued votes.



[Kwon Hye-young/24 years old/Daegu Buk-gu: "I have plans on the main voting day, an exam in Seoul."]



[Park Ae-jeong/64 years old/Seoul Guro-gu: "I wanted to do it quickly. I wanted to vote for my preferred candidate as soon as possible."]



The final voter turnout was 34.74%.



Although this is lower than the early voting turnout of 36.93% in the last presidential election, it is still the second highest ever.



By region, Honam had a high turnout while Yeongnam had a low turnout.



South Jeolla Province had the highest turnout at 56.5%, followed by North Jeolla Province at 53.01%, which was even higher than in the last presidential election.



There are analyses suggesting that the progressive support base has consolidated in the Democratic Party's stronghold regions.



In the last presidential election, the early voting turnout in Gyeonggi Province and Jeju was in the 33% range, but this time Daegu recorded 25.63% and Busan 30.37%, placing them in the lower ranks.



This indicates that conservative stronghold areas had low turnout for early-voting, which is interpreted to be influenced by the conservative bloc's tendency of prefering to vote on the main election day, as well as factors like the noise surrounding unification of the conservative bloc.



Yesterday (May 29), the early voting turnout was 19.58%, the highest ever, but today (May 30) the upward trend has notably slowed down and decreased.



It is being mentioned that a reason may be the fact that both days were weekdays, unlike usual early voting which includes the weekend.



[Lee Jun-han/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Incheon University: "(Usually, early voting) does not exceed one-third to 40%, and the fact that it was not on a weekend could also be a factor..."]



Additionally, there are analyses suggesting that voters turned away due to the political sector's repeated controversies and the Election Commission's poor election management.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



