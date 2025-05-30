Election Commission apologizes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As cases of proxy voting emerge, voter concerns are growing.



The Election Commission has apologized for its inadequate management and stated that it will be more careful to avoid giving rise to suspicions of election fraud.



Reporter Oh Dae-sung reports.



[Report]



With allegations of election fraud and hiring irregularities raising questions about fairness, the Election Commission has promised stricter management as the presidential election, usually prepared for a year, will be held in just two months.



[Rho Tae-ak/Chairman of the National Election Commission/Public Address on Apr. 9: "We will manage it strictly and fairly."]



Ahead of the early voting, a fair election observation group has been introduced, and measures to enhance transparency, such as CCTV monitoring of ballot boxes, have been established.



Nevertheless, as cases of mismanagement, such as the removal of ballots and proxy voting by election officials, continue to occur, public concern is increasing.



[Park Ha-eun/Voter/31 years old: "I think there should have been prevention in advance, and the site should have been managed more thoroughly."]



[Kim Yong-deok/Voter/84 years old: "With the public's high interest, would it be acceptable if there were fraud or such incidents? No, it wouldn't. So, I am a bit worried."]



A total of 500,000 personnel will be required for the counting of votes.



There are over 3,500 early voting sites, and about 3,000 Election Commission staff will focus on administrative management, while personnel dispatched from local governments will be deployed at the polling stations.



The voting management officers overseeing individual polling stations receive about 13 hours of training, but the remaining election officials only receive 1 to 2 hours of training on the day of voting.



This indicates limitations in the verification and training of election personnel.



The Election Commission apologized for the mismanagement regarding the removal of ballots from polling stations but emphasized that proxy voting by election officials was an unforeseen election crime.



[Jo Dong-jin/Spokesperson for the National Election Commission: "(Some) shortcomings should not provide grounds for election fraud, and we will thoroughly prepare to ensure there are no inconveniences on the remaining voting day..."]



The main voting on June 3rd will take place at over 14,000 polling stations nationwide, four times more than the early voting sites.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!