News 9

Election Commission apologizes

입력 2025.05.30 (23:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As cases of proxy voting emerge, voter concerns are growing.

The Election Commission has apologized for its inadequate management and stated that it will be more careful to avoid giving rise to suspicions of election fraud.

Reporter Oh Dae-sung reports.

[Report]

With allegations of election fraud and hiring irregularities raising questions about fairness, the Election Commission has promised stricter management as the presidential election, usually prepared for a year, will be held in just two months.

[Rho Tae-ak/Chairman of the National Election Commission/Public Address on Apr. 9: "We will manage it strictly and fairly."]

Ahead of the early voting, a fair election observation group has been introduced, and measures to enhance transparency, such as CCTV monitoring of ballot boxes, have been established.

Nevertheless, as cases of mismanagement, such as the removal of ballots and proxy voting by election officials, continue to occur, public concern is increasing.

[Park Ha-eun/Voter/31 years old: "I think there should have been prevention in advance, and the site should have been managed more thoroughly."]

[Kim Yong-deok/Voter/84 years old: "With the public's high interest, would it be acceptable if there were fraud or such incidents? No, it wouldn't. So, I am a bit worried."]

A total of 500,000 personnel will be required for the counting of votes.

There are over 3,500 early voting sites, and about 3,000 Election Commission staff will focus on administrative management, while personnel dispatched from local governments will be deployed at the polling stations.

The voting management officers overseeing individual polling stations receive about 13 hours of training, but the remaining election officials only receive 1 to 2 hours of training on the day of voting.

This indicates limitations in the verification and training of election personnel.

The Election Commission apologized for the mismanagement regarding the removal of ballots from polling stations but emphasized that proxy voting by election officials was an unforeseen election crime.

[Jo Dong-jin/Spokesperson for the National Election Commission: "(Some) shortcomings should not provide grounds for election fraud, and we will thoroughly prepare to ensure there are no inconveniences on the remaining voting day..."]

The main voting on June 3rd will take place at over 14,000 polling stations nationwide, four times more than the early voting sites.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Election Commission apologizes
    • 입력 2025-05-30 23:04:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

As cases of proxy voting emerge, voter concerns are growing.

The Election Commission has apologized for its inadequate management and stated that it will be more careful to avoid giving rise to suspicions of election fraud.

Reporter Oh Dae-sung reports.

[Report]

With allegations of election fraud and hiring irregularities raising questions about fairness, the Election Commission has promised stricter management as the presidential election, usually prepared for a year, will be held in just two months.

[Rho Tae-ak/Chairman of the National Election Commission/Public Address on Apr. 9: "We will manage it strictly and fairly."]

Ahead of the early voting, a fair election observation group has been introduced, and measures to enhance transparency, such as CCTV monitoring of ballot boxes, have been established.

Nevertheless, as cases of mismanagement, such as the removal of ballots and proxy voting by election officials, continue to occur, public concern is increasing.

[Park Ha-eun/Voter/31 years old: "I think there should have been prevention in advance, and the site should have been managed more thoroughly."]

[Kim Yong-deok/Voter/84 years old: "With the public's high interest, would it be acceptable if there were fraud or such incidents? No, it wouldn't. So, I am a bit worried."]

A total of 500,000 personnel will be required for the counting of votes.

There are over 3,500 early voting sites, and about 3,000 Election Commission staff will focus on administrative management, while personnel dispatched from local governments will be deployed at the polling stations.

The voting management officers overseeing individual polling stations receive about 13 hours of training, but the remaining election officials only receive 1 to 2 hours of training on the day of voting.

This indicates limitations in the verification and training of election personnel.

The Election Commission apologized for the mismanagement regarding the removal of ballots from polling stations but emphasized that proxy voting by election officials was an unforeseen election crime.

[Jo Dong-jin/Spokesperson for the National Election Commission: "(Some) shortcomings should not provide grounds for election fraud, and we will thoroughly prepare to ensure there are no inconveniences on the remaining voting day..."]

The main voting on June 3rd will take place at over 14,000 polling stations nationwide, four times more than the early voting sites.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아
“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 <br>해석 제각각

“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 해석 제각각
또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…<br>선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”

또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”
“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하

“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.