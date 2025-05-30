Lee Jun-seok apologizes again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The aftermath of candidate Lee Jun-seok's quoted remarks during the TV debate continued today (May 30).



Candidate Lee apologized once again but expressed his opposition to the disciplinary measures proposed by the Democratic Party and others, calling it retaliation and a prelude to dictatorship.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung admitted to mistakes in raising his child, but he also said that Lee must take responsibility for exaggeration and distortion.



Reporter Lee Soo-min reports.



[Report]



As the controversy over his remarks during the TV debate continued, candidate Lee Jun-seok stated to party members, "I deeply apologize for the inappropriate expression."



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I feel very sorry for that part because it did not meet the standards that the public thinks."]



However, he opposed the disciplinary measures proposed by five parties, including the Democratic Party, calling them a prelude to Lee Jae-myung's authoritarian rule.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If candidate Lee Jae-myung were to come to power, this is a landscape that shows what kind of things could happen, like a trailer."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo also criticized the disciplinary measures, claiming the most problematic member is candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Talking about a speck on someone else while being unaware of the beam in one's own eye."]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had been reserved with his words, mentioned the issue of his son today.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There is no parent who wins against their child; it is my fault for raising him poorly."]



However, he stated that legal action would follow against candidate Lee Jun-seok for fabricating false facts and publicizing them.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Manipulating it to make it seem like a sexual expression and making the public feel ashamed, and making misogynistic remarks carelessly in the public debate."]



The Democratic Party announced that it would file complaints against media outlets and journalists that reported candidate Lee Jun-seok's hate speech as it is.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok criticized this as an act of trying to silence the media by creating reporting guidelines to intimidate them.



KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



