Kim Moon-soo unveils MSnomics

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo also emphasized the economy today (May 30).



He announced his own economic plan called MS-nomics, stating that he would achieve job-centered growth.



He also issued a plea that Lee Jae-myung must be stopped to revive the economy.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo began his campaign by apologizing for the difficulties faced by the public due to the martial law.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "No matter what happens, we will not impose martial law and will maintain our country comfortably. I will bow deeply to you all with this commitment…."]



He emphasized that he is the only candidate who can revive the economy, mentioning the expansion or attraction of semiconductor factories in Icheon and Pyeongtaek.



He also announced his economic plan to achieve a per capita national income of $40,000 and a potential growth rate of 3% by 2030.



The core of 'MS-nomics' is 'job-centered growth'.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(The solution to overcome the major crisis) is only one: job-centered growth. Growth starts with jobs…."]



He pointed out that if Lee Jae-myung's promise to open the four major rivers' dams is fulfilled, it will lead to flood damage.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Yeoju is actually a place that has experienced a lot of flooding. They said that the four major rivers' dams are very good."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo issued a public appeal stating that the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung must be stopped to revive the economy.



He directly criticized candidate Lee, saying that a candidate who changes their words at every turn cannot possibly revive the economy.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Housing prices are expected to skyrocket. There are already rumors in the market that one should buy a house before a Democratic Party president is elected."]



Candidate Kim plans to focus on boosting support by visiting Gangwon and Gyeongbuk regions tomorrow (May 31), the last weekend before the presidential election.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!