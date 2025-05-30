News 9

Abnormal rapid descent

입력 2025.05.30 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is breaking news about the patrol aircraft accident.

The Navy has released footage taken at the base at the time of the incident.

The accident aircraft suddenly plunged almost vertically.

It has been reported that the aircraft was in normal communication with the control tower until one minute before the accident, raising questions about the cause of the incident.

This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.

[Report]

A P-3CK maritime patrol aircraft taking off from the runway.

About 20 seconds later, it changes direction to the right.

After flying for about 15 seconds, it failed to recover its position to turn and crashed almost vertically.

At the time, it was conducting a "touch down and go" training, having just taken off and made a circuit around the base before landing and then climbing again.

One minute before the crash, the last communication with the control tower was a normal message stating, "Entering the circuit flight."

The aircraft plunged from an altitude of 270 meters, and experts say this is an unbelievable accident.

The aircraft is known for its excellent flight stability, capable of slow gliding even in emergency situations, and it would be difficult to intentionally maneuver into such a sudden plunge.

[Lee Hee-woo/Retired Air Force Brigadier General: "(Patrol aircraft) have advanced technology applied to ensure safe flight, so entering such an unusual posture is extremely rare..."]

[Kim Kwang-il/Professor of Aviation Operations at Shilla University: "For those who study aerodynamics, watching the video presents a truly difficult situation to understand."]

The Navy has secured a "voice recorder" that captured in-cabin conversations at the scene.

However, the accident aircraft does not have a "flight data recorder" that stores information such as flight speed and altitude.

This is because it is a relatively old model produced in the 1960s and upgraded in South Korea in 2010.

There are concerns that the voice recorder, which is vulnerable to heat, may have been damaged due to the aircraft burning, but the Navy plans to comprehensively analyze the wreckage and flight path records.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Abnormal rapid descent
    • 입력 2025-05-30 23:49:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is breaking news about the patrol aircraft accident.

The Navy has released footage taken at the base at the time of the incident.

The accident aircraft suddenly plunged almost vertically.

It has been reported that the aircraft was in normal communication with the control tower until one minute before the accident, raising questions about the cause of the incident.

This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.

[Report]

A P-3CK maritime patrol aircraft taking off from the runway.

About 20 seconds later, it changes direction to the right.

After flying for about 15 seconds, it failed to recover its position to turn and crashed almost vertically.

At the time, it was conducting a "touch down and go" training, having just taken off and made a circuit around the base before landing and then climbing again.

One minute before the crash, the last communication with the control tower was a normal message stating, "Entering the circuit flight."

The aircraft plunged from an altitude of 270 meters, and experts say this is an unbelievable accident.

The aircraft is known for its excellent flight stability, capable of slow gliding even in emergency situations, and it would be difficult to intentionally maneuver into such a sudden plunge.

[Lee Hee-woo/Retired Air Force Brigadier General: "(Patrol aircraft) have advanced technology applied to ensure safe flight, so entering such an unusual posture is extremely rare..."]

[Kim Kwang-il/Professor of Aviation Operations at Shilla University: "For those who study aerodynamics, watching the video presents a truly difficult situation to understand."]

The Navy has secured a "voice recorder" that captured in-cabin conversations at the scene.

However, the accident aircraft does not have a "flight data recorder" that stores information such as flight speed and altitude.

This is because it is a relatively old model produced in the 1960s and upgraded in South Korea in 2010.

There are concerns that the voice recorder, which is vulnerable to heat, may have been damaged due to the aircraft burning, but the Navy plans to comprehensively analyze the wreckage and flight path records.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin reporting.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아
“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 <br>해석 제각각

“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 해석 제각각
또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…<br>선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”

또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”
“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하

“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.