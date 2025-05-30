Abnormal rapid descent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is breaking news about the patrol aircraft accident.



The Navy has released footage taken at the base at the time of the incident.



The accident aircraft suddenly plunged almost vertically.



It has been reported that the aircraft was in normal communication with the control tower until one minute before the accident, raising questions about the cause of the incident.



This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.



[Report]



A P-3CK maritime patrol aircraft taking off from the runway.



About 20 seconds later, it changes direction to the right.



After flying for about 15 seconds, it failed to recover its position to turn and crashed almost vertically.



At the time, it was conducting a "touch down and go" training, having just taken off and made a circuit around the base before landing and then climbing again.



One minute before the crash, the last communication with the control tower was a normal message stating, "Entering the circuit flight."



The aircraft plunged from an altitude of 270 meters, and experts say this is an unbelievable accident.



The aircraft is known for its excellent flight stability, capable of slow gliding even in emergency situations, and it would be difficult to intentionally maneuver into such a sudden plunge.



[Lee Hee-woo/Retired Air Force Brigadier General: "(Patrol aircraft) have advanced technology applied to ensure safe flight, so entering such an unusual posture is extremely rare..."]



[Kim Kwang-il/Professor of Aviation Operations at Shilla University: "For those who study aerodynamics, watching the video presents a truly difficult situation to understand."]



The Navy has secured a "voice recorder" that captured in-cabin conversations at the scene.



However, the accident aircraft does not have a "flight data recorder" that stores information such as flight speed and altitude.



This is because it is a relatively old model produced in the 1960s and upgraded in South Korea in 2010.



There are concerns that the voice recorder, which is vulnerable to heat, may have been damaged due to the aircraft burning, but the Navy plans to comprehensively analyze the wreckage and flight path records.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin reporting.



