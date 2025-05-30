Lee Jae-myung pushes for support

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 30), Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province, regions where he showed weak performance in the last presidential election.



He said the economy had worsened due to an incompetent, fake conservative party, and emphasized the need to quickly revive domestic demand through a supplementary budget.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the border region of Gangwon Province.



He stated that peace is directly tied to the economy, and emphasized that regions that have made special sacrifices should receive corresponding compensation.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The previous administration, the People Power Party, neglected it, showing no interest. It has caused the economy to deteriorate overall, leading to primary damages..."]



He criticized the economic crisis as being caused by the fake conservative party.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "What do you mean 'the economy is a conservative party'? The economy thrives on fairness. The freedom of the market must be respected for the economy to work. But it has gone completely in the opposite direction."]



He also visited Chungju in North Chungcheong Province, a region where his support has traditionally been weak.



He pointed out whether candidate Kim Moon-soo really understands the economy, questioning if mixing ideology with the economy would lead to good governance.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Nuclear power is right-wing and renewable energy is left-wing, why is it divided that? We need both renewable energy and nuclear power."]



Candidate Lee plans to continue his momentum by launching a final intensive campaign in Gangwon and North Chungcheong Provinces, which are regions where he was defeated in the last presidential election.



He stated that a supplementary budget for domestic demand recovery is urgent and reiterated the usefulness of local currency.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/JTBC YouTube 'Genre Only Yeouido': "(The People Power Party) announced a supplementary budget of 35 trillion won. We just need to do at least that much. The community-based gift certificates is a policy that could even win a Nobel Peace Prize in the future."]



He announced that he would push for a special investigation into insurrection if he comes to power, stating that government officials and even politicians would be punished if they are responsible.



In the last weekend before election day, candidate Lee plans to visit as many regions as possible, including the metropolitan area, Chungcheong Province, and Yeongnam, to campaign to undecided voters.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



