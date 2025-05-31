News 9

N. Korea gets Pantsir for troops

입력 2025.05.31 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In response to North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile development, the UN Security Council has been imposing sanctions on North Korea since 2006.

These sanctions aim to cut off North Korea's financial resources by blocking arms trade, financial transactions, labor dispatch, and imports and exports.

To monitor the proper implementation of these sanctions, the Security Council operated a panel of experts on North Korea sanctions.

However, in April of last year, the expert panel was disbanded for the first time in 15 years due to a veto by Russia.

With the UN's monitoring system gone, in October of last year, 11 allied countries, including South Korea, the United States, and Japan, launched a multinational sanctions monitoring team (MSMT) to replace it.

Seven months after its launch, the MSMT published its first report focusing on North Korea-Russia arms trade.

The report detailed what North Korea received in exchange for sending troops to Russia.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.

[Report]

A drone flying at low altitude is shot down and explodes in mid-air.

This is a scene of the Russian air defense system 'Pantsir' intercepting a Ukrainian drone.

The Multinational Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) has officially confirmed that Russia has provided North Korea with at least one Pantsir-class combat vehicle in exchange for North Korean troop deployment.

This system may have also been utilized in North Korea's newly unveiled destroyer.

[Doo Jin-ho/Researcher, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "Some or related technologies of Pantsir are likely to have been integrated into North Korea's latest surface ships, such as the Choi Hyun-ho."]

Russia has also provided North Korea with electronic warfare systems, jamming devices, and short-range air defense systems.

Additionally, it has been reported that Russia provided data on North Korean ballistic missiles used in the Ukraine war and supported improvements in the missiles' guidance capabilities.

All of these actions violate UN Security Council resolutions.

Last year, North Korea supplied Russia with over 200 pieces of heavy artillery, including 9 million rounds of ammunition and multiple rocket launchers.

The total number of containers sent to Russia amounts to 20,000.

Furthermore, last year, North Korea dispatched 8,000 workers to Russia, and the MSMT reports that thousands more were sent in the first half of this year.

[Lee Jae-woong/Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "This clearly shows that the international community's monitoring of violations and evasion activities regarding the Security Council's sanctions on North Korea cannot be avoided."]

MSMT member countries emphasized in a joint statement that they will continue to support the full implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea gets Pantsir for troops
    • 입력 2025-05-31 00:09:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

In response to North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile development, the UN Security Council has been imposing sanctions on North Korea since 2006.

These sanctions aim to cut off North Korea's financial resources by blocking arms trade, financial transactions, labor dispatch, and imports and exports.

To monitor the proper implementation of these sanctions, the Security Council operated a panel of experts on North Korea sanctions.

However, in April of last year, the expert panel was disbanded for the first time in 15 years due to a veto by Russia.

With the UN's monitoring system gone, in October of last year, 11 allied countries, including South Korea, the United States, and Japan, launched a multinational sanctions monitoring team (MSMT) to replace it.

Seven months after its launch, the MSMT published its first report focusing on North Korea-Russia arms trade.

The report detailed what North Korea received in exchange for sending troops to Russia.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.

[Report]

A drone flying at low altitude is shot down and explodes in mid-air.

This is a scene of the Russian air defense system 'Pantsir' intercepting a Ukrainian drone.

The Multinational Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) has officially confirmed that Russia has provided North Korea with at least one Pantsir-class combat vehicle in exchange for North Korean troop deployment.

This system may have also been utilized in North Korea's newly unveiled destroyer.

[Doo Jin-ho/Researcher, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "Some or related technologies of Pantsir are likely to have been integrated into North Korea's latest surface ships, such as the Choi Hyun-ho."]

Russia has also provided North Korea with electronic warfare systems, jamming devices, and short-range air defense systems.

Additionally, it has been reported that Russia provided data on North Korean ballistic missiles used in the Ukraine war and supported improvements in the missiles' guidance capabilities.

All of these actions violate UN Security Council resolutions.

Last year, North Korea supplied Russia with over 200 pieces of heavy artillery, including 9 million rounds of ammunition and multiple rocket launchers.

The total number of containers sent to Russia amounts to 20,000.

Furthermore, last year, North Korea dispatched 8,000 workers to Russia, and the MSMT reports that thousands more were sent in the first half of this year.

[Lee Jae-woong/Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "This clearly shows that the international community's monitoring of violations and evasion activities regarding the Security Council's sanctions on North Korea cannot be avoided."]

MSMT member countries emphasized in a joint statement that they will continue to support the full implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아

사전투표 최종투표율 34.74%…지난 대선보다 낮아
“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 <br>해석 제각각

“우리 후보에 유리”…정치권 해석 제각각
또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…<br>선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”

또 불거진 ‘부실 관리’ 논란…선관위 “미흡엔 송구, 부정선거는 아냐”
“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하

“사고 1분 전까지 정상 교신”…비정상 급강하
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.