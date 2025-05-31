N. Korea gets Pantsir for troops

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile development, the UN Security Council has been imposing sanctions on North Korea since 2006.



These sanctions aim to cut off North Korea's financial resources by blocking arms trade, financial transactions, labor dispatch, and imports and exports.



To monitor the proper implementation of these sanctions, the Security Council operated a panel of experts on North Korea sanctions.



However, in April of last year, the expert panel was disbanded for the first time in 15 years due to a veto by Russia.



With the UN's monitoring system gone, in October of last year, 11 allied countries, including South Korea, the United States, and Japan, launched a multinational sanctions monitoring team (MSMT) to replace it.



Seven months after its launch, the MSMT published its first report focusing on North Korea-Russia arms trade.



The report detailed what North Korea received in exchange for sending troops to Russia.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the story.



[Report]



A drone flying at low altitude is shot down and explodes in mid-air.



This is a scene of the Russian air defense system 'Pantsir' intercepting a Ukrainian drone.



The Multinational Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) has officially confirmed that Russia has provided North Korea with at least one Pantsir-class combat vehicle in exchange for North Korean troop deployment.



This system may have also been utilized in North Korea's newly unveiled destroyer.



[Doo Jin-ho/Researcher, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "Some or related technologies of Pantsir are likely to have been integrated into North Korea's latest surface ships, such as the Choi Hyun-ho."]



Russia has also provided North Korea with electronic warfare systems, jamming devices, and short-range air defense systems.



Additionally, it has been reported that Russia provided data on North Korean ballistic missiles used in the Ukraine war and supported improvements in the missiles' guidance capabilities.



All of these actions violate UN Security Council resolutions.



Last year, North Korea supplied Russia with over 200 pieces of heavy artillery, including 9 million rounds of ammunition and multiple rocket launchers.



The total number of containers sent to Russia amounts to 20,000.



Furthermore, last year, North Korea dispatched 8,000 workers to Russia, and the MSMT reports that thousands more were sent in the first half of this year.



[Lee Jae-woong/Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "This clearly shows that the international community's monitoring of violations and evasion activities regarding the Security Council's sanctions on North Korea cannot be avoided."]



MSMT member countries emphasized in a joint statement that they will continue to support the full implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



