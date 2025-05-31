Lee calls to end two-party structure

동영상 고정 취소

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok met with young people in university areas in Seoul today (May 30), continuing to take aim at candidate Lee Jae-myung.



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that beyond just a change of government, social reform is necessary.



This report is by reporter Lee Yoo-min.



[Report]



[“Lee Jun-seok! Lee Jun-seok!”]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok, who has embarked on an overnight campaign without returning home, visited the university-dense area of Sinchon in Seoul.



He referred to candidate Lee Jae-myung as someone who "spends taxpayers' money for favors" and a "populist," arguing that if finances are spent as the candidate suggests, it could lead to a financial crisis like the IMF crisis.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: “At a time when we are trying to overcome a state of internal turmoil and put South Korea back on track, we cannot allow forces that could orchestrate a financial crisis as an alternative to come in.”]



Candidate Lee emphasized 'common sense' in national governance, stating that welfare should be expanded only to the extent that it remains financially sustainable.



Earlier, he visited the alma mater of candidate Lee Jae-myung, stressing the need to break the two-party political structure.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: “I believe that the direction South Korea needs to go is at the least not to the left or the right, but forward.”]



[“Lee Jun-seok, resign for misogynistic remarks!”]



Criticism and protests regarding remarks he made during the TV debate continued at various locations during the campaign.



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk visited Changwon and Busan, emphasizing social reform, beyond just a change of government.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: “Just changing the government does not improve the lives of workers, the marginalized, and minorities…”]



Candidate Kwon promised to scrap the Gadeokdo New Airport project and to close old nuclear power plants early, vowing to address the issue of non-regular workers' layoffs starting with public institutions.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min reporting.



