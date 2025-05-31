Progressive Rhyu Si-min slammed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, controversy and criticism are spreading regarding the remarks made by writer Rhyu Si-min, one of the leading figures in the progressive bloc.



The comments were directed at Seol Nan-young, the spouse of candidate Kim Moon-soo, and both the People Power Party and the progressive bloc have demanded an apology, citing misogyny, contempt, and gender discrimination.



In response, writer acknowledged that his expression was inappropriate.



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.



[Report]



served as the chairman of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation. And this is the remark he made against Seol Nan-young, the spouse of People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo.



[/Writer/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Dasbeoida': "To Seol Nan-young, Kim Moon-soo is such an extraordinary person that she couldn't mactch him. Through marrying such a man, she might feel a bit more elevated."]



He also stated that Seol "lived a rough life before becoming the wife of a lawmaker and later a governor, and looks up to her husband," and that "the spouse of a presidential candidate is a position that she cannot reach."



[/Writer/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Dasbeoida': "(Seol) is now in a position where her feet are off the ground. She could become the first lady. So, she's not in her right mind."]



It seems to be aimed at Seol's recent criticism of Kim Hye-kyung, the spouse of candidate Lee Jae-myung.



The People Power Party has demanded an apology from Rhyu, calling it "an insult to mothers" and "outdated misogyny."



[Yoon Hee-sook/Head of the People Power Party's Yeouido Research Institute: "To say that a woman marries a man more educated than herself and gets to a place she could never have reached on her own. It is an utterly disgusting view of women."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized that "his wife is a passionate labor activist," stating, "Seol Nan-young is Kim Moon-soo," and "my wife and I are equals."



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Creating a new caste system based on things like educational background, and judging people recklessly in that way..."]



While the Democratic Party did not directly mention Rhyu, they pointed out that figures in the progressive bloc should be cautious with their remarks.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Head of the Democratic Party's Election Committee: "We have concerns and caution that all efforts might turn to dust..."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok called it "class-based arrogance," while candidate Kwon Young-guk referred to it as "contempt for workers and misogyny," and both major labor unions criticized it as "a clear classist and sexist remark."



Writer Rhyu stated, "It was my fault that the expression was rough."



KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



