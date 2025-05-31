Repeated aircraft crashes stir anxiety

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At Pohang-Gyeongju Airport, where a patrol aircraft recently crashed, five people lost their lives in a helicopter crash seven years ago.



This area frequently sees military aircraft take off and land, and with the recent crash incidents, anxiety is gorwing among nearby residents.



Park Jun-woo reports.



[Report]



A naval patrol aircraft was flying low in the sky.



Soon after, smoke began to rise from a nearby hillside.



The crash site is located just 260 meters away from an apartment complex with about 680 households.



At the time of the accident, residents felt a strong vibration and heard a loud noise, taken by surprise.



[Park Seo-eun/Resident of nearby apartment: "I was sitting at the dining table when suddenly there was a loud bang and the apartment shook. I looked out the window and saw smoke rising."]



There are also sports facilities near the crash site, which could have led to even greater casualties.



At Pohang-Gyeongju Airport, located 1.8 kilometers from the crash site, a Marine Corps helicopter crashed after taking off from the runway in 2018, resulting in the deaths of five people.



With military aircraft frequently taking off and landing, and now consecutive crash incidents, residents cannot hide their anxiety.



In particular, there are several schools located around the airport.



[Nearby resident at the accident site: "Who would have thought that (the patrol aircraft) would crash? But it crashed suddenly. So when a plane flies over, I wonder if it will crash..."]



The joint memorial altar set up at the Pohang Air Force Command gymnasium has turned into a sea of tears for the bereaved families.



[Family member of a deceased soldier/voice altered: "My son who should have come home and called out 'Mom,' but why is he there? It's his birthday tomorrow. Our son hasn’t even lived 25 years."]



The fallen soldiers are scheduled to be laid to rest at the Daejeon National Cemetery after a memorial service the day after tomorrow (Jun. 1) morning.



This is KBS News, Park Jun-woo.



