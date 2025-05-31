News 9

Few end life support early

입력 2025.05.31 (01:04)

[Anchor]

Pope Francis passed away at home, not in a hospital.

It is reported that he had always advised his personal physician not to perform meaningless life-sustaining treatments.

Life-sustaining treatment refers to procedures that prolong a patient's life even when there is no possibility of recovery, such as ventilators or CPR.

In South Korea, a system was established in 2018 to allow for the refusal or cessation of life-sustaining treatment.

As interest in a comfortable death, or 'well dying,' has increased, over 2.8 million people have applied to refuse life-sustaining treatment.

However, it is not easy to actually stop life-sustaining treatment in medical settings.

Why is that? Reporter Hong Seong-hee investigated.

[Report]

Park Bok-hee decided to refuse life-sustaining treatment.

She made this decision while watching her mother spend her last moments in the intensive care unit.

[Park Bok-hee/62 years old: "Since she was only alive with the ventilator, her skin and other organs had all necrosed. I regretted the life-sustaining treatment after sending my mother off."]

The advance directive for life-sustaining treatment that is written is registered in this government system, and authorized medical institutions can check the patient's registration status.

In a 2023 survey on the elderly, 84% of respondents, like Park, opposed life-sustaining treatment, but only 11% had actually written an advance directive.

Although it is not a legal obligation, the consent of family members, such as children, is a practical issue in stopping life-sustaining treatment.

[Jo Jeong-sook/Director of Life-Sustaining Treatment Management at the National Institute for Bioethics Policy: "From the children's perspective, stopping life-sustaining treatment can be seen as unfilial. So, I ask that you share with your children, 'Please respect my wishes.'"]

Among elderly deaths in long-term care in 2023, 60% were reported to have received life-sustaining treatment.

This is an increase compared to before the law was enacted in 2018.

In particular, it is difficult to stop life-sustaining treatment in nursing hospitals where many elderly patients are at the end of life.

Only 12% of nursing hospitals have established medical ethics committees to stop life-sustaining treatment.

[Ji Seung-kyu/Chairman of the Hospice & Life-Sustaining Treatment Committee of the Nursing Hospital Association: "Administrative staff, social workers, and nurses all need to work together. But it is not something we can just do. Existing work is already overwhelming."]

There are also criticisms that the current regulations, which allow for the cessation of life-sustaining treatment only when death is imminent, are more restrictive compared to other countries.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

