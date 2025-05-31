Few end life support early

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Pope Francis passed away at home, not in a hospital.



It is reported that he had always advised his personal physician not to perform meaningless life-sustaining treatments.



Life-sustaining treatment refers to procedures that prolong a patient's life even when there is no possibility of recovery, such as ventilators or CPR.



In South Korea, a system was established in 2018 to allow for the refusal or cessation of life-sustaining treatment.



As interest in a comfortable death, or 'well dying,' has increased, over 2.8 million people have applied to refuse life-sustaining treatment.



However, it is not easy to actually stop life-sustaining treatment in medical settings.



Why is that? Reporter Hong Seong-hee investigated.



[Report]



Park Bok-hee decided to refuse life-sustaining treatment.



She made this decision while watching her mother spend her last moments in the intensive care unit.



[Park Bok-hee/62 years old: "Since she was only alive with the ventilator, her skin and other organs had all necrosed. I regretted the life-sustaining treatment after sending my mother off."]



The advance directive for life-sustaining treatment that is written is registered in this government system, and authorized medical institutions can check the patient's registration status.



In a 2023 survey on the elderly, 84% of respondents, like Park, opposed life-sustaining treatment, but only 11% had actually written an advance directive.



Although it is not a legal obligation, the consent of family members, such as children, is a practical issue in stopping life-sustaining treatment.



[Jo Jeong-sook/Director of Life-Sustaining Treatment Management at the National Institute for Bioethics Policy: "From the children's perspective, stopping life-sustaining treatment can be seen as unfilial. So, I ask that you share with your children, 'Please respect my wishes.'"]



Among elderly deaths in long-term care in 2023, 60% were reported to have received life-sustaining treatment.



This is an increase compared to before the law was enacted in 2018.



In particular, it is difficult to stop life-sustaining treatment in nursing hospitals where many elderly patients are at the end of life.



Only 12% of nursing hospitals have established medical ethics committees to stop life-sustaining treatment.



[Ji Seung-kyu/Chairman of the Hospice & Life-Sustaining Treatment Committee of the Nursing Hospital Association: "Administrative staff, social workers, and nurses all need to work together. But it is not something we can just do. Existing work is already overwhelming."]



There are also criticisms that the current regulations, which allow for the cessation of life-sustaining treatment only when death is imminent, are more restrictive compared to other countries.



This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.



